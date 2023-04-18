Submit Release
Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs Syed’s Travel to Nevada and California

From April 17-20, Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs Dilawar Syed will travel to Reno, Nevada and Irvine, California to engage with local leaders, entrepreneurs, and the business community on commercial opportunities in foreign markets.  He will deliver remarks on State Department efforts to promote the Administration’s Foreign Policy for the Middle-Class agenda and will conduct a number of site visits to companies working to promote U.S. leadership in the energy transition, critical minerals, and supply chain diversification.  The trip is part of a series of domestic engagements the Special Representative is undertaking to support American jobs by expanding opportunities for U.S. companies, particularly those in underserved regions.

More information on the mission of the U.S. Department of State Office of Commercial and Business Affairs is available here.

For media inquiries, please contact EB Press at EB-Press-Inquiry@state.gov.

For updates, follow Special Representative Syed on Twitter @BizatState .

