DUBLIN, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PSMF Online Training - A Technical Training Program on Creating and Maintaining Pharmacovigilance System Master File (PSMF)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Today there is a large number of companies implementing the Pharmacovigilance System Master File as per the requirement of regulatory authorities.
As per the Pharmacovigilance Inspection Metrics Report for the period April 2016 - March 2017, the major findings were observed in relation with:
PSMF is a legal requirement globally for companies having their Pharmacovigilance system in place. The PSMF provides an overview of the pharmacovigilance system within a company, and supporting and documenting compliance. The content of the pharmacovigilance system master file should reflect the global availability of safety information for medicinal products authorized in the country, with information on the pharmacovigilance system not just confined to local or regional activities.
Learning Objectives:
At the conclusion of this tutorial, participants should be able to:
If you are starting up your Pharmacovigilance System or facing challenges in maintaining your PSMF and looking forward to strengtheninyour pharmacovigilance knowledge in regards to PSMF, this TRAINING will help you to increase your knowledge base regarding the techniques and regulatory processes involved in the creation and maintenance of Pharmacovigilance Master File.
This will be a perfect learning opportunity in all areas of drug safety, pharmacovigilance, regulatory and quality compliance and will be a great addition to your knowledge in pharmacovigilance.
Who Should Attend:
All Professionals who are involved in:
Key Topics Covered:
Speakers:
Sunil Verma
Director
Academy of Clinical Intelligence
Sunil has been in the Clinical Research Industry for over 10 years. He held the position of Director of Trainings for a leading Contract Research Organization, HAROM Solutions. His company facilitates the business sector by providing Pharmacovigilance services to Pharmaceutical companies and technical trainings to Medicine, Dental, and Pharmacy, Life Science professionals internationally in the fields of Pharmacovigilance, Clinical Research, and Medical Writing etc. He has been involved in trainings throughout his career particularly in the areas of Pharmacovigilance including ARGUS Safety, Clinical Research and Medical Writing. With over 10 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and clinical research organization, Sunil offers his clients the assurance that their drug safety training programs are being conducted by a seasoned pharmacovigilance executive with experience in developing, implementing and leading safety trainings in lower cost markets.
Sunil was formerly Manager, Trainings & Operations of Clinical Research and Pharmacovigilance, where he successfully developed and led more than 8 therapeutic area teams and support training and operations functions for the management of Clinical Data and Adverse Event reporting for human health, including all phases of a product life cycle (drugs, vaccines and devices).
Sunil is a client certified trainer with expertise in techno-functional training on Oracle Argus Safety 7.0 including Argus activities, User management, Case processing including duplicate check, case book-in, follow up, coding, medical review, reports generating (Expedited, Aggregated, PSUR) and dashboard reports. He ahs proficiency in WHO-DD and MedDRA Dictionary and knowledgeable in various regulatory guidelines like ICH guidelines, Good Clinical Practices, Good Documentation Practices and Volume 9A etc.
