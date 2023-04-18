Strategic Corporate Communications Best Practices & New Strategies To Align Internal & External Communications (April 19-20, 2023)

DUBLIN, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Corporate Communications Best Practices & New Strategies To Align Internal & External Communications" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Align Internal & External Communications to Discover Fresh Engaging Content, Build Employee Trust, and Increase Engagement

At This 2-Day Virtual Conference, You Will Have The Opportunity To Catch Up With Your Peers, Learn About The Challenges They're Facing-And The Tactics They're Using To Overcome Them.

About This Corporate Communications Event

It's been a constant struggle-should internal and external communications to remain separate. When the underlying goal is to deliver one cohesive message the answer is simple: your communication strategies should align.

Join fellow communicators to hear from leaders of some of the world's most relevant brands as we explore what comes next for the practice.

Key Topics Include:

Practice what you preach-demonstrate and behave according to the company's set core values, not just in view of the public, but also behind closed doors

Harness the power of social media

Get employees to genuinely buy into your brand values and be ready and willing to deliver on them

Maximize productivity and streamline processes

Overcome the power struggle when it comes to integration

Establish common goals

Collaborate on message creation to ensure a consistent experience for both customer and employee

Here's how it works:

Submit a meaty challenge or opportunity* you'd like expert IC coaching and peer support on - or just come along to listen and support others!

We'll select one person to 'Spotlight' at the event - they'll share their Challenge/Opportunity, get some coaching and then we'll harness the wisdom of the group in a fast-paced, facilitated conversation designed to deliver tangible takeaways and next steps.

Whether you're in the spotlight or supporting someone else, you are guaranteed to leave the event with fresh ideas, insights, and inspiration you can apply to your work immediately.

Benefits of Attending This ALI Virtual Conference

Access to practical presentation with real examples and proven strategies from your peers at a variety of leading organizations

Networking list for attendees to continue the conversation after the Virtual Conference

Interactive, hands-on breakout sessions allowing you to work with your internal communications peers

Certificate of attendance for CEUs

Opportunity to meet with peers face-to-face while remaining safe

Guaranteed extensive, how-to instruction that you can use immediately

Opportunity to have your most pressing questions on the topic answered in real-time

This isn't a passive experience! You will be encouraged to engage throughout the entire event through small group breakouts, networking breaks & more!

Leave with a thorough understanding of the latest best practices in Communications and how they apply-or can be applied-in your work context.

Included With Your Virtual Pass:

Interactive experience with real examples

Breakout groups to talk with peers

Live event recording

Link to presentations and resources

Contact list for future networking

Certificate of completion for CEUs

Who Should Attend:

This conference is designed especially for senior-level professionals and their teams responsible for shaping and executing on their organization's communications strategy for both external and internal audiences:

Employee communications

Internal communications

Media relations

Corporate communications

Employee engagement

Global communications

Public relations

Public affairs

Human resources

Branding and/or employer branding

Social media

Change management

Corporate intranets

Digital communications

Corporate affairs

Key Topics Covered:

The time zone for this event: [EST]

Day 1 - 04/19/2023

11:00 am - 11:15 am Welcome & Speed Networking

11:15 am - 11:45 am 5 Steps for a Successful Core Values Implementation Plan

Jennifer Prestigiacomo, Head of Employee Communications - Change.org

11:45 am - 12:15 pm Living our Values: Implementing Equity and Justice Strategy into Internal Communications Tactics

Alyssa Oshiro, Director of Internal Communications - National Wildlife Federation

12:15 pm - 12:30 pm Refresh & Recharge

12:30 pm - 1:00 pm Interactive Session: Coaching and Community for Communications Professionals

Victoria Dew, SCMP, CEO - Dewpoint Communications

1:00 pm - 1:45 pm Panel: Bridge the Internal vs External Communications Divide

Julianne Lewis Maguire, Senior Manager Internal Communications - Acuity Brands

Linda Zebian, Senior Director Communications & Community - Muck Rack

1:45 pm - 2:00 pm Wrap-up & Thank You

Day 2 - 04/20/2023

11:00 am - 11:05 am Welcome & Aha Moments From Day 1

11:05 am - 11:35 am Benefits of a One-Page Strategic Communications Framework

Kami Spangenberg, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications- Scientific Stature Services & Community Affairs - RTI International

11:35 am - 12:05 pm From a Millennial, With Love: We Don't Need A Ping Pong Table In The Office

Landis Tindell, Manager, Corporate Communications - Oklahoma City Thunder

12:05 pm - 12:30 pm How Communicators & AI Can Work In Harmony: ChatGPT For Communicators

Tony Roth, Communications Manger - City of Coolidge Arizona

12:30 pm - 12:45 pm Refresh & Recharge

12:45 pm - 1:15 pm Go Behind the Scenes of Coca-Cola's Storytelling

Abby (Peck) Carroll, Director- Strategic Communications - The Coca-Cola Company

1:15 pm - 1:45 pm Rapid-Fire Panel: Get Your Biggest Corporate Communications Questions Answered

Ray Hernandez, Director, Communications - Americas Region at Otis Worldwide Corp

Pat Swanson, Former Head of External Owned Media Communications - U.S. Bank

Howard N. Karesh, APR, VP, Corporate Communications - Hillrom (formerly)

1:45 pm - 2:00 pm Wrap-up & Thank You

Speakers

Abby (Peck) Carroll

Director, Strategic Communications

Landis Tindell Manager, Corporate Communications

Alyssa Oshiro Director, Internal Communications

Linda Zebian Sr Director, Communications & Community

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rs6qcy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets