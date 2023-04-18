Strategic Corporate Communications Best Practices & New Strategies To Align Internal & External Communications (April 19-20, 2023)

There were 2,519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,777 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Corporate Communications Best Practices & New Strategies To Align Internal & External Communications" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Align Internal & External Communications to Discover Fresh Engaging Content, Build Employee Trust, and Increase Engagement
At This 2-Day Virtual Conference, You Will Have The Opportunity To Catch Up With Your Peers, Learn About The Challenges They're Facing-And The Tactics They're Using To Overcome Them.
About This Corporate Communications Event
It's been a constant struggle-should internal and external communications to remain separate. When the underlying goal is to deliver one cohesive message the answer is simple: your communication strategies should align.
Join fellow communicators to hear from leaders of some of the world's most relevant brands as we explore what comes next for the practice.
Key Topics Include:
Here's how it works:
Benefits of Attending This ALI Virtual Conference
This isn't a passive experience! You will be encouraged to engage throughout the entire event through small group breakouts, networking breaks & more!
Leave with a thorough understanding of the latest best practices in Communications and how they apply-or can be applied-in your work context.
Included With Your Virtual Pass:
Who Should Attend:
This conference is designed especially for senior-level professionals and their teams responsible for shaping and executing on their organization's communications strategy for both external and internal audiences:
Key Topics Covered:
The time zone for this event: [EST]
Day 1 - 04/19/2023
11:00 am - 11:15 am Welcome & Speed Networking
11:15 am - 11:45 am 5 Steps for a Successful Core Values Implementation Plan
Jennifer Prestigiacomo, Head of Employee Communications - Change.org
11:45 am - 12:15 pm Living our Values: Implementing Equity and Justice Strategy into Internal Communications Tactics
Alyssa Oshiro, Director of Internal Communications - National Wildlife Federation
12:15 pm - 12:30 pm Refresh & Recharge
12:30 pm - 1:00 pm Interactive Session: Coaching and Community for Communications Professionals
Victoria Dew, SCMP, CEO - Dewpoint Communications
1:00 pm - 1:45 pm Panel: Bridge the Internal vs External Communications Divide
Julianne Lewis Maguire, Senior Manager Internal Communications - Acuity Brands
Linda Zebian, Senior Director Communications & Community - Muck Rack
1:45 pm - 2:00 pm Wrap-up & Thank You
Day 2 - 04/20/2023
11:00 am - 11:05 am Welcome & Aha Moments From Day 1
11:05 am - 11:35 am Benefits of a One-Page Strategic Communications Framework
Kami Spangenberg, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications- Scientific Stature Services & Community Affairs - RTI International
11:35 am - 12:05 pm From a Millennial, With Love: We Don't Need A Ping Pong Table In The Office
Landis Tindell, Manager, Corporate Communications - Oklahoma City Thunder
12:05 pm - 12:30 pm How Communicators & AI Can Work In Harmony: ChatGPT For Communicators
Tony Roth, Communications Manger - City of Coolidge Arizona
12:30 pm - 12:45 pm Refresh & Recharge
12:45 pm - 1:15 pm Go Behind the Scenes of Coca-Cola's Storytelling
Abby (Peck) Carroll, Director- Strategic Communications - The Coca-Cola Company
1:15 pm - 1:45 pm Rapid-Fire Panel: Get Your Biggest Corporate Communications Questions Answered
Ray Hernandez, Director, Communications - Americas Region at Otis Worldwide Corp
Pat Swanson, Former Head of External Owned Media Communications - U.S. Bank
Howard N. Karesh, APR, VP, Corporate Communications - Hillrom (formerly)
1:45 pm - 2:00 pm Wrap-up & Thank You
Speakers
Abby (Peck) Carroll
Director, Strategic Communications
Landis Tindell Manager, Corporate Communications
Alyssa Oshiro Director, Internal Communications
Linda Zebian Sr Director, Communications & Community
