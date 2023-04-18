Strangers Til Midnight Announces Fun-Packed Two-Day Festival for Music and Art Lovers

The vibrant festival promises a feeling similar to enjoying psychedelic art and good music without worrying about the rest of the world watching

Amidst the hustle and bustle of everyday life, individuals require an exciting platform that permits them to be free of societal expectations and welcomed with open arms despite their backgrounds. Your Moment Music Festival hosted by Strangers Til Midnight is a yearly music festival that draws thousands of guests from the United States and around the world to imagine, create and experience the exciting lineup of events that the brand curates for its diverse audience. The prerequisite for the music festival attendance simply demands that the audience be in the moment and forget about the pressures of the world.

Your Moment Music Festival by Strangers Til Midnight is pleased to announce the opening of a new portal that gives thousands of individuals worldwide the opportunity to have a music experience of a lifetime. In the portal, phones and electronic gadgets are not the priority as the festival encourages its audience to be fully present. Your Moment Music Festival is scheduled for the 26th and 27th of August 2023 at the renowned Hillsborough County Fairgrounds. Participants are assured of a range of performances from notable and award-winning artists in the EDM, Electronic, Dubstep and Deep House music genres.

Strangers Til Midnight also embraces upcoming artists as local talents from the Tampa Florida area will be gracing the festival. From DJs to fire spinners and dance groups, the audience will witness art at its best with a fully immersive art exhibition featuring stellar art pieces in a warehouse of 13,000 sq ft and a maze warehouse of 7,000 sq ft. In addition, different local and exotic cuisines will be presented by food vendors against a backdrop of unique entertainment stages and viral settings, props, and displays.

Sponsorship opportunities and vendor spaces are currently available for interested individuals or groups. Furthermore, with the unique code ‘plur’, interested participants can grab a free entry ticket. This bonus offer closes shortly with regular tickets now available at http://ymmf.eventbrite.com/

For more information, please visit http://yourmomentmusicfestival.com/

About Your Moment Music Festival

Your Moment Music Festival was created by Strangers Til Midnight. Strangers Til Midnight was created for music and art lovers from all walks of life to come together and enjoy paradise. Everyone lives their own difficult story and deserves to feel those moments of bliss. The brand tries to make these moments as often as possible through many types of events such as bar crawls, boat and beach parties alongside live music and camping festivals.

