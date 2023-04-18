ESGRI (ESG Reporting Intelligence) launches world first technology to help SME businesses globally generate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, reporting and supply chain management.

There were 2,520 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,728 in the last 365 days.
ESGRI has launched a world leading technology to help small to medium businesses globally start their ESG strategy journey. ESGRI’s unique, hands-on experience consulting across a wide range of sectors, across the globe has helped frame the strategy, reporting and risk management technology.
Managing Director, James Cronan, said:
“We’ve seen a sharp increase in ESG strategy and reporting activity since the pandemic. It’s become a focal point of the ‘build-back-better’ approach from corporates and governments, this in turn is becoming a huge pain point downstream to the SMEs in their value chain having to address ESG concerns. Since launching this month we’ve onboarded a range of private and publicly listed businesses and assessed over 400 mid-to-large organisation’s ESG globally. By the end of 2023 we hope to have one of the most complete ESG data sets in Asia and Australia.”
“We want to give any business, with any budget, any level of experience, access to exclusive training and education learnt and deployed across billions of dollars in business. ESG has been a black-box for too long for businesses, but it exists now in most supplier tenders, due-diligence and onboarding, right through to how bankable, insurable, investable or fundable every business is.”
The technology is accessible for any business globally, with a monthly cost per business starting at $999 USD. Included in the platform subscription is an Academy to train businesses how to use the technology, coaching if they need help along the way from consultant partners, and an exclusive library containing hours of footage worth $100,000+ USD of ESG consulting workshops and educational seminars.
ESG technology is a frontier sector with most participants being large, consulting firms, or niche technology firms who wish to provide not providing clients with a complete picture of ESG risks, compliance, opportunities, and innovation. ESGRI has solved that challenge by designing an efficient and cost-effective solution, to simplify a complex problem.
ESGRI will be assessing growth and expansion capital options in Q4 2023 with target markets across US, Europe, and Asia. Capital will be allocated to “Horizon Two” developments involving three new ‘deep data’ modules supported by specialist consultants and managed by cutting edge AI, Blockchain and data management technologies.
Contact
Ph: +61 407 667 658
About ESG Reporting Intelligence
ESGRI is a specialist ESG consulting business with clients across Africa, Asia, Australia and the US, working with clients ranging from agriculture, professional services, asset management, investment management, banking, manufacturing, energy, technology and mining, and with ten to thousands of employees.
The technology that ESGRI has launched includes a wide range of modules which helps their clients build good ESG core foundations and develop industry best ESG practices. The ESGRI technology utilises 77 different risk frameworks for each sector.
Technology includes:
ESGRI has already commenced development of the next modules in the platform with a program of work “Horizon Two”. This will involve three new ‘deep data’ modules supported by specialist consultants and managed by cutting edge AI, Blockchain and data management technologies.
The vision of Horizon Two is to help businesses and investors have true visibility of risks and performance across a range of emerging and evolving ESG risks. Our future state ESG technology will have to use artificial intelligence and distributed ledger technology to monitor and validate data.
ESGRI is seeking to design the following modules specifically related to ESG:
Media Contact
Company Name: ESG Reporting Intelligence
Contact Person: James Cronan
Email: Send Email
Phone: +61 407 667 658
Country: Australia
Website: www.esgri.com
