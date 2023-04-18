Submit Release
Saint Johnsbury- Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:23A402475

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Weikel                          

STATION: Saint Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#:802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 03/30/32 @ 0630 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2165 Portland Street, Saint Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary & Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Dylan Laramee                                             

AGE:27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

 

ACCUSED: Myisha Reid                                               

AGE:26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

 

 

VICTIM: Papa Tirozzi’s Bakery

AGE:N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/30/23 at 0630, the Vermont State police were advised of a Burglary at Papa Tirozzo’s Bakery, located at 2165 Portland Street,  St. Johnsbury, VT. After an extensive investigation, Vermont State Police identified the perpetrators as Dylan Laramee and Myisha Reid of Barnet, Vermont.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06-07-23 @ 0830

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

 

Trp. Chad Weikel (344)

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #2, St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802) 748-3111

(802) 748-1585 (Fax)

Email: Chad.Weikel@ Vermont.gov

 

