Saint Johnsbury- Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23A402475
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Weikel
STATION: Saint Johnsbury
CONTACT#:802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 03/30/32 @ 0630 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2165 Portland Street, Saint Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary & Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Dylan Laramee
AGE:27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT
ACCUSED: Myisha Reid
AGE:26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT
VICTIM: Papa Tirozzi’s Bakery
AGE:N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/30/23 at 0630, the Vermont State police were advised of a Burglary at Papa Tirozzo’s Bakery, located at 2165 Portland Street, St. Johnsbury, VT. After an extensive investigation, Vermont State Police identified the perpetrators as Dylan Laramee and Myisha Reid of Barnet, Vermont.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06-07-23 @ 0830
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time
Trp. Chad Weikel (344)
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #2, St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802) 748-3111
(802) 748-1585 (Fax)
Email: Chad.Weikel@ Vermont.gov