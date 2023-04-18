Saint Johnsbury- Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:23A402475

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Weikel

STATION: Saint Johnsbury

CONTACT#:802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 03/30/32 @ 0630 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2165 Portland Street, Saint Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary & Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Dylan Laramee

AGE:27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

ACCUSED: Myisha Reid

AGE:26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

VICTIM: Papa Tirozzi’s Bakery

AGE:N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/30/23 at 0630, the Vermont State police were advised of a Burglary at Papa Tirozzo’s Bakery, located at 2165 Portland Street, St. Johnsbury, VT. After an extensive investigation, Vermont State Police identified the perpetrators as Dylan Laramee and Myisha Reid of Barnet, Vermont.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06-07-23 @ 0830

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

