Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk in Washington, D.C. during the High Commissioner’s first official visit to the United States. The Deputy Secretary and the High Commissioner discussed their shared commitment to advancing respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms. Acknowledging the upcoming 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Deputy Secretary Sherman reiterated strong U.S. support for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the UN Human Rights Council. The Deputy Secretary thanked the High Commissioner for his robust engagement on Ukraine and reiterated the importance of the work of the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine and the Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine. The two discussed OHCHR’s work around the world, including in Haiti, Ethiopia, and Venezuela. The Deputy Secretary and High Commissioner highlighted their engagement on equity, inclusion, and accessibility globally, including on LGBTQI+ issues.