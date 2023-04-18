Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Launches New Research Fellows Program for Freshman and Sophomore Students
Fellows will have face-to-face classes, paid research experiences and opportunities to develop a valuable academic network with faculty and fellow students.
We wanted to offer students an opportunity to get involved with research right away when they get to Rose ... This program creates a pathway for students to find faculty with active research projects.”TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has launched a unique research fellowship program designed to give the world’s most gifted science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) students the opportunity to conduct meaningful research during their first and second years on campus.
— Irene Reizman, PhD, Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering
The new Rose Research Fellows program creates an environment of excitement and recognition for undergraduate research on the Rose-Hulman campus. Students enroll in courses that introduce the process of research and provide skills for success in the laboratory. Rose Research Fellows provide students with face-to-face classes, paid research experiences and opportunities to develop a valuable academic network with faculty and fellow students. The program is open to incoming and current first- and second-year students.
Space is limited in this new program and the first group of student fellows will begin in fall 2023.
“We wanted to offer students an opportunity to get involved with research right away when they get to Rose,” said Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering Irene Reizman, PhD. Reizman created the Rose Research Fellows program as part of her position as the Alfred R. Schmidt Endowed Chair for Excellence in Teaching. “This program creates a pathway for students to find faculty with active research projects, as well as for faculty members to find interested students,” she said.
Reizman believes the Rose Research Fellows program illustrates the unique advantages that Rose-Hulman offers students.
“With Rose-Hulman’s focus on undergraduate education and given the size of our campus, it allows students to have an opportunity to work directly with faculty on research. That’s not always possible with other schools,” said Reizman.
In addition to the course credit and access to faculty research mentors, students accepted to the fellowship program will be invited to attend networking and speaker events, apply for research travel awards, and present their work at a spring research symposium. The program also prepares students for career and post-graduate opportunities.
“The Rose Research Fellows program provides students with research opportunities from their very first weeks at Rose-Hulman,” said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons. “This type of exposure to research, coupled with faculty mentorship and our state-of-the-art laboratory facilities, are hallmarks of a Rose-Hulman education and will help our students obtain the skills and experience to needed for scholarships, internships and prestigious undergraduate research opportunities.”
Learn more about the Rose Research Fellows at www.rose-hulman.edu/ResearchFellows.
About Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world’s best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor, and individualized attention. The institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM school for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is near 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of nearly 2,200 students. Learn more at rose-hulman.edu.
