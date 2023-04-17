Province releases 2023-2024 school calendar

There were 2,562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,683 in the last 365 days.
CANADA, April 17 - The 2023-2024 school year will have 181 instructional days and students will return to the classroom on Thursday, September 7, 2023.
The provincial school calendar outlines the dates of instructional days for students, professional learning days for educators, parent-teacher interview dates, school holidays and other important dates for Island schools.
“The school calendar was developed as part of a cooperative process, bringing together teachers, staff, parents and administrators. They look to find the best balance of learning time for both students and staff, because we know that high-quality professional learning opportunities for educators are directly linked to student achievement.”
- Education and Early Years Minister Natalie Jameson
Here are notable details of the 2023-2024 school calendar:
“I want to thank all of those who took part in developing the school calendar, and I encourage Island families to use it to help plan family appointments, vacations and other activities in a way that maximizes the amount of time children spend in school,” said Minister Jameson.
The calendar is developed by a committee of representatives from the Department of Education and Lifelong Learning, PEI Home and School Federation, Fédération des parents de l’Î.-P.-É. Inc., the PEI Teachers’ Federation, Canadian Union of Public Employees, La Commission scolaire de langue française, Public Schools Branch, principals, teachers and staff.
