Province releases 2023-2024 school calendar

CANADA, April 17 - The 2023-2024 school year will have 181 instructional days and students will return to the classroom on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

The provincial school calendar outlines the dates of instructional days for students, professional learning days for educators, parent-teacher interview dates, school holidays and other important dates for Island schools.

“The school calendar was developed as part of a cooperative process, bringing together teachers, staff, parents and administrators. They look to find the best balance of learning time for both students and staff, because we know that high-quality professional learning opportunities for educators are directly linked to student achievement.” - Education and Early Years Minister Natalie Jameson

Here are notable details of the 2023-2024 school calendar:

The school year will start for teachers on September 1, 2023. Students will start classes on September 7, 2023.

The last day of classes before the Christmas break will be December 22, 2023, with students returning to the classroom on January 8, 2024.

Spring break will lead directly into Easter. The break will start on March 22, 2024, with students returning to the classroom on April 2, 2024.

The last day of classes will be on June 26, 2024.

Professional learning days have been placed at the beginning of the school year and during the December break to reduce the number of interrupted weeks.

“I want to thank all of those who took part in developing the school calendar, and I encourage Island families to use it to help plan family appointments, vacations and other activities in a way that maximizes the amount of time children spend in school,” said Minister Jameson.

The calendar is developed by a committee of representatives from the Department of Education and Lifelong Learning, PEI Home and School Federation, Fédération des parents de l’Î.-P.-É. Inc., the PEI Teachers’ Federation, Canadian Union of Public Employees, La Commission scolaire de langue française, Public Schools Branch, principals, teachers and staff.

