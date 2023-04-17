Northern Health patients to benefit from sustained surgical capacity

CANADA, April 17 - People in Prince George and surrounding communities will benefit from continuing access to the services they need as Northern Health has acquired the lease and equipment at the Prince George Surgery Centre and assumed operation of the centre on Monday, April 17, 2023.

This was done in partnership with the Province.

“When you or someone you love requires a surgery, long wait times can be stressful and disheartening,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “That’s why we are supporting Northern Health in taking on surgical operations at the Prince George Surgery Centre where people requiring low-complexity procedures can receive care. This will also allow the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia to prioritize capacity for more complex surgeries. That means people living in the North will continue to receive the surgeries they need, when they need them.”

Northern Health has worked with the Prince George Surgery Centre on the transition process to obtain the lease and buy the facility equipment. The process included developing a transition plan for staff that may be affected, while retaining as many staff as possible.

“I would like to thank the Prince George Surgery Centre for the service they have provided over the years,” said Colleen Nyce, chair, Northern Health board of directors. “We appreciate their work with us to ensure a smooth transition so that the surgical services provided at the surgery centre can continue to be accessible to people in the North.”

Day surgeries completed at PGSC include plastic, orthopedics and cataract procedures.

“Bringing this facility and the many dedicated health-care workers who work there into the Northern Health team will increase access to care for people in the North, while strengthening our public health-care system for generations to come,” said Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary For Rural Health. “It is part of our work to ensure patients, especially those in rural and remote communities, get timely access to the surgeries they need.”