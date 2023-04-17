Travel Advisory: RIDOT Temporarily Closing Route 102 from April 24-28 for Paving at the Mohegan Bridge in Burrillville

RHODE ISLAND, April 17 - Starting Monday, April 24 and lasting through Friday, April 28, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will close Route 102 (Bronco Highway) in both directions at the Mohegan Bridge in Burrillville. This closure is necessary to allow the Department to safely waterproof and pave the bridge deck, its approaches, and the intersection with Route 7.

During the closure, motorists on Route 102 North and South will follow Victory Highway to Route 7 (Douglas Pike) to get back onto Route 102. Temporary traffic signals will be in use along the detour route to aid all motorists, but travel-time delays are likely, averaging about 10 minutes during the busiest morning commuting hours. A detour map is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps.

RIDOT reopened the Mohegan Bridge in January to restore two-way traffic ahead of the project completion date this spring. Now that construction season has begun, RIDOT will complete the paving and finalize construction. In addition to replacing the bridge, the $10.6 million project includes new guardrail and drainage improvements.

The Mohegan Bridge carries about 15,200 vehicles per day over the Branch River in Burrillville.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Mohegan Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.