New Christian Book Written to Raise Awareness of "Spiritual Blindness"

Reading and searching for truth in the Bible led Eldon Adams to the topic of "spiritual blindness." Spiritual Blindness is a little know judgement from God (2 Thessalonians 2:10-12 KJV). From research, he believes spiritual blindness in Christ's fragmented church explains the current situation in the world: "short in love and long in hate." From Adams's perspective, he fears time is overdue for awakening and restoration of faith, leading him to warn fellow Christians in his new book, "Can't See the Forest for the Trees: A Warning Message to America."

Readers will learn Adams' research on spiritual blindness within the church and its leaders, which he believes is causing the apostasy and turning away of believers. Writing and reflecting on his testimony of transformation back to faith led Adams to seek an understanding of the bible. He credits, the holy spirit, for giving him insight and a need to deliver an urgent message on behalf of God to the world.

"I hope that readers will see the need for understanding, nurtured by a new awakening to the seemingly forgotten New Covenant Law," Adams said. "The New Covenant Law was one of the principal purposes of Christ's coming and is essential to fulfillment of His mission. It is no small undertaking for the fragmented church to unite, after years of blindness and mutual disdain for one another."

Adams hopes his message will help readers focus on false teaching. It underscores how choices made now will have an impact in preparing for the antichrist and the second coming of Jesus.

"Like the apostle Paul, we too must respond accordingly to our spiritual blindness by seeing and repenting," Adams said. "I hope my book will give readers the necessary understanding, because when you can't see the problem, you cannot see solution."

About the author

Eldon Adams and his wife, Bettie, now in their 70's, were both born into Christian families but became lost to poor faith for most of their married life. It wasn't until God's purposeful trials came to a place that they realized that success without God is no success. From the encouragement of a pastor and the holy spirit gifted by God, Eldon felt called to deliver his hopeful message to America's churches, with faithful moral support from Bettie and spiritual guidance from the Holy Spirit. He is a proud father of two sons and a loving husband to his wife and currently resides in Norco, Calif. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/844135-cant-see-the-forest-for-the-trees.

