Crappy Nappy Launches Revolutionary Carbon-Based Odour Eliminator, Formulated to Tackle Nappy Smell by Applying the Powder Directly to the Nappy Before it's Disposed of.

London, UK - Crappy Nappy, a new start-up company founded by two British award-winning entrepreneurs, is pleased to announce the launch of its innovative carbon-based odour eliminator to tackle nappy smell at source. Crappy Nappy's directions says it all: Sprinkle it! Roll it. Bin it!

Parents know the unpleasant odour that can linger in their homes when changing their little ones' Nappy (Diaper). It's a problem that has plagued parents for generations and can be difficult to solve. With the launch of Crappy Nappy, parents can finally say goodbye to those unpleasant smell and enjoy a fresh and clean home. The company's innovative product has been specifically formulated to tackle the odour associated with dirty Nappy (Diaper); making it a game-changer for parents looking for a reliable and effective solution.

An eco-friendly, unscented, and vegan-friendly odour eliminator for dirty nappies, Crappy Nappy features a ground-breaking, fast-acting formula that instantly absorbs and neutralises odours at the source. To use, simply sprinkle the black powder generously onto the nappy away from the baby, then roll and dispose of it in the bin. Made in Britain, its carbon-based formula is prepared by a steam-activated process using ingredients such as burnt wood, sawdust, coconut shells, bamboo, and peat. To learn more visit the product website.

The product, which comes in a 100g Cylinder, is made from non-toxic activated ingredients so safe to use around children and pets. The cylinders are also environmentally friendly and recyclable. The company's marketing strategy is to offer a subscription model, loyalty program and MLM affiliate scheme.

The first production will be 1 million cylinders to test the route-to-market, and the product has already received positive feedback from the feasibility study. The company aims to serve the European nappy (Diaper) market, which reached 42 billion units in 2022, with a projected CAGR of 5.8% by 2028. > UK

"The product works! The Nappy market is rapidly growing and the demand for such a product is compounding," says Founder of Crappy Nappy.

Crappy Nappy is positioned for long-term success, with a large and growing market and a product innovation-driven growth strategy. The company aims to broaden and deepen its customer base by launching new product SKUs, branching into other demographics and increasing its effectiveness in sales and marketing. The company invites retail gaints, wholesalers and distributors to enter into partnership.

In conclusion, Crappy Nappy is an innovative start-up company founded by British award-winning entrepreneurs. The company's carbon-based odour eliminator for nappies (Diaper) is a revolutionary product that is safe to use around children and pets, and environmentally friendly. The company aims to serve the European nappy (Diaper) market, which reached 42 billion units in 2022, with a projected CAGR of 5.8% by 2028 (UK).

Crappy Nappy's commitment to creating an innovative, safe, and affordable product for parents is the company's mission. The company understands the challenges that come with raising children and aims to provide parents with a reliable solution to keep their homes smelling fresh and clean. Crappy Nappy is changing the game in the nappy (Diaper) industry and is poised for success in the UK and beyond. The company is excited to bring its product to the market and looks forward to expanding its customer base through its innovative marketing strategies and commitment to excellence.

