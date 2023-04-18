Greenberg Traurig's Iskender H. Catto Named Among Crain's New York's 'Notable Leaders in Sustainability'

Iskender "Alex" H. Catto, global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Chief Sustainability Officer and Co-Chair of the firm's Energy and Natural Resources Practice, was selected by Crain's New York Business to its "2023 Notable Leaders in Sustainability" list.

NEW YORK (PRWEB) April 17, 2023

Iskender "Alex" H. Catto, global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Chief Sustainability Officer and Co-Chair of the firm's Energy and Natural Resources Practice, was selected by Crain's New York Business to its "2023 Notable Leaders in Sustainability" list.

Catto is the sixth attorney at the firm to be selected to Crain's New York's Notable Leaders lists within the past year. Honorees are selected for their accomplishments during the prior 18 months and their ability to effect change in their field, according to the publication.

In 2017, Catto spearheaded the firm's transition to make all 44 offices net carbon neutral with respect to office energy use. By 2020, Greenberg Traurig announced it achieved this goal and has been recognized by the EPA as a Green Power Partner.

"It is incredibly rewarding to be able to lead and witness the firm's progress in regard to its sustainability efforts," Catto said. "I'm proud to be at a firm that has embraced the move towards net carbon neutral offices, and it's an honor to be recognized for my work towards creating a more sustainable environment."

Catto advises clients on complex corporate matters, including energy asset restructuring, renewable energy transactions, and high-value asset sales. Recently named the firm's chief sustainability officer, Catto oversees the design and implementation of the firm's sustainability program across all offices in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia.

