NetActuate Grows its Midwest Footprint with a New Data Center Location in Kansas City, Missouri

NetActuate expands its footprint in the US Midwest with a new data center location in Kansas City, Missouri.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (PRWEB) April 17, 2023

NetActuate, a leading provider of global network and infrastructure solutions, has announced the addition of a new data center location in Kansas City, Missouri. This new facility will expand NetActuate's footprint in the United States, providing customers with access to reliable and high-performance infrastructure in the heart of the Midwest.

"Our new Kansas City location gives our customers more options for redundancy and failover in the US Midwest, complementing our existing locations in Dallas and Denver," said Mark Mahle, CEO of NetActuate. "Kansas City has grown dramatically in recent years, and is a great place for customers looking for an affordable, central US location to add to their footprint."

Kansas City is one of the fastest-growing tech hubs in the United States, with a strong fiber optic infrastructure that provides reliable connectivity to both the East and West Coasts. Kansas City's central location makes it an ideal location for companies that require low latency and high availability across the country. Kansas City also has a low risk of natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, and tornadoes.

NetActuate's Kansas City data center features redundant power and cooling systems, advanced security protocols, and connectivity to multiple network providers. It also offers direct connectivity to the Kansas City Internet Exchange (KCIX).

Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate's anycast delivery platform, which is built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. With simple and predictable monthly pricing, NetActuate's anycast platform is available in over 40 US and global locations, enabling customers to deploy a truly end-to-end global infrastructure solution without having to manage multiple vendors.

To learn more about NetActuate's services in Kansas City and how they can support your infrastructure needs, please schedule a call with a solution specialist by visiting netactuate.com or calling +1-919-381-5400.

About NetActuate

NetActuate is a global SWAT team of engineers that builds infrastructure at scale. Operating the world's second largest global network by number of peers, the NetActuate platform helps providers get closer to their end users – no matter where they are. Available from over 40 locations worldwide, our managed network and infrastructure services simplify and accelerate the global distribution of online applications and SaaS platforms.

