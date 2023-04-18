Hire Technologies Announces Delay in Filing Its Annual Financial Statements for 2022

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / HIRE Technologies Inc. HIREHIRRF ("HIRE" or the "Company"), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, announces that it has made an application to the Ontario Securities Commission to approve a temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 - Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 12-203"), which, if granted, will prohibit trading in securities of the Company by the Chief Executive Officer of the Company until such time as the Required Filings (defined below) and all continuous disclosure requirements have been filed by the Company, and the MCTO has been lifted. During the period in which the MCTO is effective, the general public, who are not insiders of the Company, will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed securities. The MCTO application has been made but there is no guarantee or assurance that the MCTO will be granted.

The Company expects it will be unable to file its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the management's discussion and analysis and related Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates for this period (collectively, the "Required Filings") before the May 1, 2023 filing deadline (the "Filing Deadline").

The Company's failure to file its Required Filings by the Filing Deadline is due to unforeseen challenges in completing the 2022 financial audit. The recent resignation fo our CFO and the ongoing search for a suitable replacement have led to internal resource constraints, causing delays in providing necessary information to our auditors. Additionally, the complexities associated with the divestiture of The HeadHunters business unit (for more details, see the Company's press release dated March 13, 2023) have contributed to the audit's prolonged completion. The MCTO is being sought to ensure accuracy and compliance in our financial reporting as we remain committed to providing transparent information to our shareholders and the market

The Company is working diligently with its auditor to complete the audit. Based on its current expectations, the Company anticipates that it will be in a position to remedy the default by filing the Required Filings on or prior to June 30, 2023. The MCTO will be in effect until the Required Filings are filed.

The Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in sections 9 and 10 of NP 12-203 so long as the Required Filings are outstanding.

About HIRE Technologies Inc.

HIRE is a growing capital allocator rapidly establishing itself as a market leader in workforce management and staffing. HIRE's mission is to create a world-class portfolio of brands that will define the future of human resources through synergies, scale, and reach. The Company has extensive experience building and growing staffing and executive search companies and is supported by a large recurring revenue base and a highly scalable shared services platform. This structure enables HIRE to create value for partners and shareholders. For more information, visit hire.company .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the expected timing of the filing of the Required Filings. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement as of the date hereof. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. HIRE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

