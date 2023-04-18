Origen Acquires Additional Land at Los Sapitos Lithium District in Argentina

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2023) - Origen Resources Inc. ORGN 4VXA (the "Company" or "Origen") is pleased to announce it has added to its large land package at its 100% owned Los Sapitos Lithium Project in San Juan Province, Argentina. Origen has applied for 6,200 hectares just south east of the main Los Sapitos area, covering a shallow basin.

Thomas Hawkins, Managing Director, notes: "We are very excited about what we are seeing in San Juan and having a top-notch team in Argentina has allowed us to quickly move to add to our substantial land holdings. Our field crews have just completed their work at Los Sapitos, so they can now be dedicated to the new Los Toritos area to identify further priority areas."

Origen's two field crews have just completed sampling and mapping work on the four priority areas initially outlined at Los Sapitos. The Company currently plans to follow this field work with geophysical surveys and is still on-track for the initial drill testing program planned for the second half of this year.

Origen's Los Sapitos Lithium Project is located in the northern part of the San Juan Province in Argentina. Discovered by Origen during a global search for lithium occurrences, the most prospective part of Los Sapitos consists of 26,962 hectares of contiguous exploration licences, covering a lithium-rich brine occurrence, with an additional 6,200 hectares less than 10 km away. Our lithium exploration team has theorized that like at Clayton Valley, the brines are contained at depth in dipping aquifers controlled by faults and therefore have never formed a conspicuously visible salt lake. Preliminary water sampling in Los Sapitos indicated lithium levels similar to some established lithium salars - as high as 390 mg/l (see news release dated October 13, 2021). This crucially demonstrates that Los Sapitos has inflows with the right chemistry to generate lithium brines. Ulexite (a boron evaporite mineral) has also been identified at Los Sapitos and indicates that concentrated boron-bearing brines have been present.





Figure 1. Map of Los Toritos area, next to Los Sapitos Lithium Project area,

San Juan province, Argentina



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7117/162604_37e8e543c4fa0899_001full.jpg







Figure 2. Images of a field crew sampling at Los Sapitos



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7117/162604_37e8e543c4fa0899_0002full.jpg

About Origen

Origen is fully focused on its 100% interest in the Los Sapitos Lithium project in Argentina and its 100% interest in the 33,000 ha Newfoundland Lithium projects, and also holds a property portfolio of four 100% owned precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia, a 100% interest in the 26,771 ha LGM project in the mineral rich Golden Triangle of British Columbia, and a portfolio of investments from prior property joint ventures and sales.

John Harrop, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined in NI 43-101 has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

On behalf of Origen,

Thomas Hawkins

Managing Director

For further information, please contact Gary Schellenberg, Chief Executive Officer, at 604-681-0221.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162604