Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,747 in the last 365 days.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Webcast to Discuss Recent Listing

Peakstone Realty Trust ("Peakstone" or the "Company") announced that on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. EST the Company will be hosting a webcast to discuss the recent New York Stock Exchange listing. The webcast will focus on the questions raised by legacy shareholders and their financial advisors. If you would like to submit a question, please email: Webcast@pkst.com by 5:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

In the interim, please view the updated list of Frequently Asked Questions that are posted under the Investors section of the Company's website at www.pkst.com (linked here).

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations. As of March 31, 2023, Peakstone's portfolio consists of 19 million square feet across 24 states in primarily high growth, strategic coastal and sunbelt markets.

Additional information is available at www.pkst.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230417005894/en/

You just read:

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Webcast to Discuss Recent Listing

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more