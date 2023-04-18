Submit Release
Capstone Copper to Release First Quarter Results on May 3, 2023

Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") CS will release its 2023 first quarter ("Q1 2023") results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 prior to market open. The announcement will be followed by an investor conference call the same day at 11:00 am Eastern Time / 8:00 am Pacific Time.

Q1 2023 Webcast and Conference Call Details

Webcast link

https://app.webinar.net/ZrDqayglNXe

Dial-in for audio-only portion. Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call start time.

Toronto

(+1) 416-764-8650

Vancouver

(+1) 778-383-7413

North America toll free

888-664-6383

 

An audio replay of the conference call will be available until May 10, 2023.

 

Replay Dial-in Numbers

Toronto

416-764-8677

North America toll free

888-390-0541

Code

844836 #

After the replay expiration, an audio file will be available on Capstone's website at Capstone Copper - Events and Presentations. Further information is available at www.capstonecopper.com.

