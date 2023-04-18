Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing, and Electric Announces New Investments on Employee Retention, Training, and Benefits

Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing, and Electric a leading provider of plumbing, heating, and air conditioning services in Phoenix, Arizona region proudly announces new investments on employee retention, training, and benefits.

"We value our employees," notes Ian Williams, Tucker Hill' s COO. "This initiative highlights our dedication to our team members."

"We value our employees," notes Ian Williams, Tucker Hill' s COO. "This initiative highlights our dedication to our team members."

Tucker Hill reports new investments in areas such as Employee Retention. This includes benefits like "Family Date Night" perks as well as Individual Growth Plans for career advancement and promotions.

Williams continues, "We position our employees for success. Employee Growth Plans are designed to set our team members on the right track."

The organization has also increased employee training. Tucker Hill has implemented state of the art webinars, new audio and visual equipment for training facilities, technical support vendors, and are rolling out new training components on a weekly basis.

Tucker Hill has also updated their employee benefits with a recently introduced, company contributed 401k plan to promote longevity. Tucker Hill employees can now also enjoy new and improved medical plans as well as company paid life insurance.

"Our investment on a new hire costs us around $25,000 by the time the service professional has been hired on, background checked, drug tested, and has completed our training program," comments Jeremy Prevost, Tucker Hill CEO. "We do everything in our power to set them up for success and a lifelong career with Tucker Hill."

About Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing, and Electric:

Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing, and Electric provides environmentally conscious residential plumbing and HVAC service, repair and installation, as well as whole home central water filtration within the Greater Phoenix Area markets. Our licensed technicians are available all hours of the day, seven days a week. With an expansive knowledge of home maintenance, we provide the highest level of service for our clients—and at an honest price.

