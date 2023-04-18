Latin America Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: Prominent Investors Including Amazon, Claro, Digicel & More Drive 9.31% Annual Growth

There were 2,554 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,619 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Latin America data center construction market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.31% during 2023-2028.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES
Adoption of Cloud
Latin America is one of the fastest-growing countries regarding technological development and innovations, and the adoption of the cloud is fuelling data generation and the technology market. The government takes initiatives for the growth and development of the cloud. Innovation is being carried out by large-scale companies such as Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, and Huawei. They have announced new cloud regions/availability zones in Latin America. Some of these cloud regions are already live, and others will be available within the next one to two years.
Big Data & IoT are accelerating Data Center Investments in Latin America
The rising adoption of smart devices and the growing demand for big data analytics and IoT technologies are prompting several investments in Latin America. The emergence of smart homes, buildings, and cities, the rise in popularity of gaming, and the surge in digitization across various sectors such as BFSI, manufacturing, IT, and logistics have generated more data, creating a greater demand for data centers in Latin America.
Procurement of Renewable Energy in Latin America
Many renewable energy sources are present across the different countries in Latin America, which can help bring energy efficiency to industries like data centers. The increasing average industrial electricity pricing across Latin America and the increasing push toward sustainability has prompted operators to focus on renewable energy procurement via Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). Over the last two years, several operators in Latin America have either procured or signed power purchase agreements to power their facilities in the region.
5G Deployments Fuelling EDGE Data Center Deployments
In Latin America, 5G network deployment fuels digital transformation, IoT, smart cities, and the industrial revolution. Latin American countries are working toward adopting digital transformation to attract foreign investments. 5G network deployment fuels digital transformation, IoT, smart cities, and the fourth industrial revolution. The rapid investment in 5G technology increases the demand for high-bandwidth internet in Tier II and Tier III cities, thereby leading to the generation of a substantial amount of data, further driving data center development to process the information on par with major cities. ICT, government, manufacturing, services, agriculture, and retail are the industries impacted by the deployment of 5G services. 5G network services play a key role in supporting enterprise digitalization and will drive the adoption of IoT applications.
REGIONAL ANALYSIS
Geography
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
1. How big is the Latin America data center construction market?
2. What is the growth rate of the Latin America data center construction market?
3. What factors drive the Latin America data center construction market growth?
4. What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Latin America data center construction market by 2028?
5. Who are the new entrants in the Latin America data center construction market?
6. How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Latin America data center construction market by 2028?
