Tony Pistilli joins Restb.ai as General Manager of Valuations to Drive Innovation in the Real Estate Valuation Industry

BARCELONA, SPAIN, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Restb.ai, a global leader in computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the real estate industry, today announced Tony Pistilli as its new General Manager of Valuations.

With over 30 years of executive-level real estate valuation and lending experience, Pistilli will play a vital role in expanding Restb.ai's reach in the valuation and appraisal industry, as well as fostering relationships with lenders and related industry partners.

“Thanks to his vast experience in real estate and valuation, Tony is uniquely equipped to tackle the challenges of incorporating new technology into the industry,” said Nathan Brannen, Chief Product Officer at Restb.ai. “By leveraging Restb.ai's cutting-edge computer vision and AI solutions, he will help us transform how valuations are completed and rapidly accelerate the pace of industry adoption.”

Pistilli's extensive background includes working with national banks, mortgage companies, federal agencies, and leading appraisal management firms. He is a certified residential real estate appraiser in Colorado and Texas, and currently serves as Chair of the Colorado Real Estate Appraiser Board and is an AQB Certified USPAP Instructor. In 2011, he was the first recipient of the Valuation Visionary Award presented by the Collateral Risk Network at Valuation Expo.

In his new role at Restb.ai, Pistilli will be responsible for providing direction to the application of Restb.ai's products and services for the valuation segment of the real estate industry, working with the product team to develop and expand the suite of offerings. Additionally, he will prioritize development initiatives and build industry relationships and partnerships to enhance Restb.ai's presence in the market further.

Pistilli said he is particularly excited to work on computer vision projects, which he believes to be the most important technology and the biggest breakthrough opportunity for the real estate industry.

"AI that can instantly and consistently analyze property photos is a game changer," said Pistilli. "Accurately identifying property features and standardizing the condition, quality, and all other aspects of properties will significantly enhance valuation processes and improve valuation quality."

Outside of his professional accomplishments, Pistilli has a penchant for giving back to his community, having volunteered extensively in church and civic groups.

Valuation industry firms interested in arranging a demonstration of Restb.ai technology can contact Tony Pistilli online at Restb.ai or forwarding email at info@restb.ai.

