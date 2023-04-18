Manchin Announces More Than $1.3 Million to Clean Up Hazardous Waste Sites in West Virginia

April 17, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced $1,333,258 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the West Virginia Department of Environment Protection. The funding will support statewide efforts to address and clean up hazardous waste sites, as well as three site-specific projects in Fairmont and Clarksburg.

“Every West Virginian deserves clean water to drink and fresh air to breathe,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased the EPA is investing more than $1.3 million to clean up hazardous waste sites and contaminated water sources in Fairmont, Clarksburg and across our state. The funding announced today will bolster the efforts of the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to address harmful chemicals in our communities, which will promote public safety for all West Virginians. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to protect the health and wellbeing of communities across the Mountain State.”





Individual awards listed below:





EPA’s Superfund State and Indian Tribe Core Program Cooperative Agreements Program provides funding to support statewide Superfund remedial efforts.

$1,067,019 – West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection

EPA’s Superfund State, Political Subdivision, and Indian Tribe Site-Specific Cooperative Agreements Program provides funding for states to address and clean up potential or confirmed hazardous waste sites.