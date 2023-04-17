Submit Release
Cactus Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Cactus, Inc. WHD ("Cactus" or the "Company") today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2023 earnings release before market open on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The Company will host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

The call will be webcast on Cactus' website at www.CactusWHD.com. Please access the webcast at least 10 minutes ahead of the start time to ensure a proper connection. An archived version will be available on the Company's website shortly after the end of the call.

About Cactus, Inc.

Cactus designs, manufactures, sells or rents a range of highly engineered wellhead, pressure control and spoolable pipe technologies. Its products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers' wells. In addition, it provides field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the equipment. Cactus operates service centers throughout North America and Australia, while also providing equipment and services in select international markets.

