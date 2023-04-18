Bravus Brewing Continues Rapid Distribution Expansion Across Midwestern, Southern, and Northeastern States

Bravus continues market expansion to three U.S. regions

Premium Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer Brand Now Available in New York, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Texas

ANAHEIM, CA, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bravus, America's first brewery dedicated solely to producing premium non-alcoholic craft beer, has announced its continued market expansion to three U.S. regions with Anheuser Busch, Miller Coors, and Craft Independent distribution. New territories include Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Texas, and New York. This expansion increases the brewery's portfolio footprint to millions of non-alcoholic beer fans across 19 states.

Building upon its success, the award-winning brand already has strong, lasting wholesale partnerships covering California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Illinois, Tennessee, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Orders are ongoing, with new accounts continually being added regionally and nationally.

"This is an exciting time for the company and our brand," said Philip Brandes, founder and CEO, Bravus Brewing Co. "We have received repeated feedback from consumers and retailers in various regions eagerly anticipating the availability of our premium non-alcoholic craft beers. To meet this incredible demand, we have been working tirelessly to establish a strong wholesaler network by partnering with best-in-class distributors to bring our premium non-alcoholic craft beer to these important markets."

New distribution partners for Bravus include Gasko Meyer (New York State), S.K.I. Beer (New York City); Zink Distributing Company (Indiana); Chas Seligman Distributing (Kentucky); Southeast Beverage Company & Ohio Eagle Distributing (Ohio); and L&F Distributors (Texas).

"Non-alcoholic craft beer is becoming a popular choice for adults looking to change things up. Some look to move towards healthier, more mindful drinking, whereas others want to take a break from their regular drinking routine,” continued Brandes. “Be it to rehydrate after an intense trail run or to crack a cold one at a backyard gathering with friends and family, the non-alcoholic category is experiencing staggering demand."

Crafted in Anaheim, California, award-winning Bravus brews a wide variety of premium non-alcoholic craft beers to satisfy just about every beer lover and those thirsty to try something new. The less than .5% ABV beers are 100% vegan, brewed to reduce gluten, and contain approximately 100 calories per 12-ounce can. Bravus’ core line-up of beers includes a West Coast IPA, Blood Orange IPA, Golden Light, and Peanut Butter Dark.

About Bravus

Founded in 2015, Bravus Brewing was born from a never-ending pursuit of pushing boundaries, overcoming obstacles, and forever changing the beer landscape. North America's first brewery solely dedicated to producing non-alcoholic craft beer perfected its proprietary brewing process over many years to accomplish what was previously deemed impossible: brewing an award-winning non-alcoholic premium craft beer to compete alongside its alcoholic counterparts. For more information about Bravus, please visit www.bravus.com.

