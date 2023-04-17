Illinois Department of Labor Recognizes National Work Zone Awareness Week

ILLINOIS, April 17 - As construction ramps up, drivers need to be aware of construction workers



SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Labor's (IDOL) Division of Occupational Safety and Health (IL OSHA) and On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program are recognizing National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW), April 17-21, 2023.

The theme this year, "You play a role in work zone safety. Work with us.", comes after 857 people were killed in 774 work zone crashes in 2020, according to federal OSHA.

"While you can see workers improving our roads and bridges year-round, spring kicks off traditional construction season, which means more workers on our local roads and highways," said Erik Kambarian, chief of IDOL's Division of Occupational Safety and Health. "Drivers need to be vigilant in construction zones, watching closely for workers, driving the posted speed and free from distractions."

Data from the Center for Construction Research and Training shows struck-by injuries are the second leading cause of death among construction workers. For more than 30 years, struck-by incidents are the leading cause of injuries in the construction industry.

The National Stand-Down to Prevent Struck-by Incidents runs in conjunction with NWZAW.

A moment of silence is being held on April 21st to remember the people who were killed in a work zone incident.

IDOL recommends businesses with questions related to OSHA or the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) consult the Illinois On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program. For more information click here or send an email.

Enforcement of occupational safety and health standards in Illinois is a shared responsibility between the U.S. DOL OSHA and the IDOL Division of Occupational Safety and Health (IL OSHA). Federal OSHA, an Administration under the U.S. Department of Labor, covers all private sector workplaces while IL OSHA, a Division of the IDOL, covers all state and local government workplaces.