UK Solo Artist TIM ARNOLD To Release New Concept Album SUPER CONNECTED

Tim Arnold - Super Connected Tim Arnold

A Concept Album about Social Media, Big Tech and Mental Health, Which Culminated in Arnold's Unexpected Diagnosis of Autism.

UK Solo Artist TIM ARNOLD announces details about forthcoming studio album SUPER CONNECTED – A concept album about social media, big tech and mental health, which culminated in Arnold's unexpected diagnosis of autism.Produced by Arnold with additional production from Jethro Tull bassist Jonathan Noyce, the album spans an elective mix of genres, and includes a vocal cameo from actor Stephen Fry on Track 6 "A Commercial Break".Released on May 5th 2023, Super Connected lifts a magnifying glass up to the technology vs. humanity debate. Conceived with guidance from Arnold's mentors Kevin Godley and the late Lindsay Kemp, the album fuses tech addiction, consumerism, family trauma, and compassion for those affected by screen dependency into 12 new songs.Similar to the theatrical style of his 2015 album The Soho Hobo (BBC Radio London Album Of The Year), Arnold wrote Super Connected 'in character'. Each song is sung from the perspective of different people, each with a unique mental disorder. Five years into the project, Arnold was unexpectedly diagnosed with his own real-life disorder, Autism."A conceptual lyrical narrative taking aim at big tech's insidious footprints across our lives" - Prog Magazine"A gorgeous, swooning and smart piece of melodic drama"- Big Issue"Tim Arnold's voice is as beautiful as it is sincere"- Neurodiverse ReviewLead single "Start With The Sound" is out now and was premiered on BBC Radio's Gary Crowley Show on World Autism Day. Super Connected is released on limited edition gatefold vinyl, CD and all DSPs on 5th May 2023. The album launch show takes place at London's Roundhouse Studio theatre on Friday 12th May.TRACK LIST01. Start With The Sound02. Super Connected03. You Like My Pictures04. The Touch Of A Screen05. Start A Conversation06. A Commercial Break (feat. Stephen Fry)07. Everything Entertains08. Send More Light09. The Complete Solution10. Where Am I In All Of This?11. Finally Everybody's Talking12. Make Me All RightSuper Connected is also a feature length film drama directed by Arnold in collaboration with the designers of Terry Gilliam's Brazil and Kate Bush's The Line, The Cross and The Curve