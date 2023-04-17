UK Solo Artist TIM ARNOLD To Release New Concept Album SUPER CONNECTED

A Concept Album about Social Media, Big Tech and Mental Health, Which Culminated in Arnold's Unexpected Diagnosis of Autism.
ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- UK Solo Artist TIM ARNOLD announces details about forthcoming studio album SUPER CONNECTED – A concept album about social media, big tech and mental health, which culminated in Arnold's unexpected diagnosis of autism.
Produced by Arnold with additional production from Jethro Tull bassist Jonathan Noyce, the album spans an elective mix of genres, and includes a vocal cameo from actor Stephen Fry on Track 6 “A Commercial Break”.
Released on May 5th 2023, Super Connected lifts a magnifying glass up to the technology vs. humanity debate. Conceived with guidance from Arnold’s mentors Kevin Godley and the late Lindsay Kemp, the album fuses tech addiction, consumerism, family trauma, and compassion for those affected by screen dependency into 12 new songs.
Similar to the theatrical style of his 2015 album The Soho Hobo (BBC Radio London Album Of The Year), Arnold wrote Super Connected ‘in character’. Each song is sung from the perspective of different people, each with a unique mental disorder. Five years into the project, Arnold was unexpectedly diagnosed with his own real-life disorder, Autism.
“A conceptual lyrical narrative taking aim at big tech’s insidious footprints across our lives” - Prog Magazine
“A gorgeous, swooning and smart piece of melodic drama”- Big Issue
“Tim Arnold’s voice is as beautiful as it is sincere”- Neurodiverse Review
Lead single “Start With The Sound” is out now and was premiered on BBC Radio’s Gary Crowley Show on World Autism Day. Super Connected is released on limited edition gatefold vinyl, CD and all DSPs on 5th May 2023. The album launch show takes place at London’s Roundhouse Studio theatre on Friday 12th May.
TRACK LIST
01. Start With The Sound
02. Super Connected
03. You Like My Pictures
04. The Touch Of A Screen
05. Start A Conversation
06. A Commercial Break (feat. Stephen Fry)
07. Everything Entertains
08. Send More Light
09. The Complete Solution
10. Where Am I In All Of This?
11. Finally Everybody’s Talking
12. Make Me All Right
Super Connected is also a feature length film drama directed by Arnold in collaboration with the designers of Terry Gilliam’s Brazil and Kate Bush’s The Line, The Cross and The Curve (private screener available by request)
