Vagus Nerve Stimulator Market is Poised to Thrive at CAGR of 10.1% During 2022-2031 | TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vagus nerve stimulator market size was worth USD 444.7 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to exceed value of USD 1.1 Bn by 2031. The global industry is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.



Growth of the global vagus nerve stimulator market is driven by the rise in incidence of anxiety and epileptic disorders. Vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) devices provide gentle electrical impulses to stimulate the vagus nerve and treat epilepsy and depression.

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 444.7 Mn in 2021 Estimated Value USD 1.1 Bn by 2031 Growth Rate 10.1% Forecast Period 2022–2031 No. of Pages 185 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, Application, Biomaterial and End-user Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered ReShape Lifesciences, Inc., LivaNova LLC, electroCore, Inc., MicroTransponder Inc., Parasym Ltd., Cerebral Inc., Cerbomed GmbH, Neuvana, LLC, Nevro Corp., and NeuroPace Inc

Anxiety-related disorders, cluster headaches are treated by vagus nerve stimulators. Research and development in sophisticated and efficient vagus nerve stimulators is estimated to fuel market development between 2022 and 2031.

Devices for noninvasive vagus nerve stimulation can be implanted without surgery. Makers of vagus nerve stimulators are introducing cutting-edge non-invasive VNS devices to increase their revenue share.

Vagus nerve is a cranial nerve that travels from brainstem to the stomach. Vagus nerve stimulator is utilized to stimulate the vagus nerve. Patients with epilepsy who use VNS can successfully reduce their seizure occurrence. In certain people, it can also lessen the effects of anxiety and despair.

Global Vagus Nerve Stimulator Market: Growth Drivers

Vagus nerve stimulators made with cutting-edge technology provide a more specialized treatment strategy. They can also work better when it comes to lessening incidences and severity of some illnesses. Manufacturers are integrating Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities to offer remote monitoring services and change of stimulation settings. As a result, accessibility of IoT-enabled products is projected to boost industry growth in the next few years.



Key Findings of Market Report

Based on product type, the implantable segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. Usage of implantable vagus nerve stimulators during surgery is widely regarded as safe and beneficial.



Based on application, the epileptic seizures segment held significant market share of the global industry in 2021. The global market is expected to observe considerable growth, as people become more aware of epilepsy and its treatments. The segment is also being driven by the implementation of new rules and easy availability of funds for treating epileptic seizures.



In terms of end-user, the hospitals segment dominated the global vagus nerve stimulator market in 2021. This can be ascribed to the presence of a strong healthcare system and rise in demand for hospital-based chronic epilepsy treatment. Increase in healthcare spending and greater availability of implanted vagus nerve stimulator are anticipated to drive business opportunities in the segment.



Global Vagus Nerve Stimulator Market: Regional Landscape

In terms of region, North America is anticipated to hold significant share of the market between 2022 and 2031. Rise in government funding and increase in public awareness of epilepsy and mental health are expected to drive business growth in the region.



The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand significantly between 2022 and 2031. High incidences of obesity, epilepsy, anxiety, and depression is likely to drive market demand for vagus nerve stimulator in the region. Many countries in Asia Pacific are investing substantially in the construction of healthcare infrastructure.



Global Vagus Nerve Stimulator Market: Key Players

Cerbomed GmbH

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc.

MicroTransponder Inc.

Neuvana, LLC,

Parasym Ltd.

LivaNova LLC

Global Vagus Nerve Stimulator Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Implantable

Non-invasive (tVNS)

Application

Pain Management

Epileptic Seizures

Obesity Management

Depression and Anxiety

Others



Biomaterial

Ceramics

Metallic

Polymeric



End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



