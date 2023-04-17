CNB Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

There were 1,273 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,543 in the last 365 days.
CLEARFIELD, Pa., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNB Financial Corporation ("CNB" or the "Corporation") CCNE, the parent company of CNB Bank, today announced its earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and disclosed quarterly growth in total deposits, loans, and assets.
Executive Summary
Michael D. Peduzzi, President and CEO, stated, "Our quarterly results reflect the sustainability of our earnings, and our quarterly growth and financial position reflects the sound asset quality profile and continued effectiveness of our capital and liquidity management. The growth we experienced in both loans and deposits, especially highlighted by a quarterly increase in treasury management relationships and number of households, reflects the relevant connectivity of our banking and wealth management professionals to commercial, retail, private banking, and institutional customers across our footprint.
As we discussed among our team and in our regular conversations with our customers, we are historically a bank where customers in our markets turn to for safety. CNB's loans and deposits are primarily sourced from and based on our local customers and our local communities. CNB has no significant exposure to tech-related businesses or start-up businesses, and no exposure to either crypto-related businesses or crypto currencies and investments. Additionally, CNB Bank's loans and deposits are diversified in terms of types (consumer, small commercial, larger commercial, and private banking) with known customers in well-established industries across our diversified markets.
With both strong capital reserves and liquidity resources, and the continued application of our sound and conservative underwriting practices, we are well positioned to both manage through market stress periods, and take advantage of growth and relationship expansion opportunities that may arise."
Other Balance Sheet Highlights
Performance Ratios
Revenue
Non-Interest Expense
Income Taxes
Asset Quality
Capital
CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|Income Statement
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|62,327
|$
|57,781
|$
|41,150
|Processing fees on PPP loans
|1
|19
|1,237
|Interest and dividends on securities and cash and cash equivalents
|4,312
|4,645
|3,867
|Interest expense
|(19,001
|)
|(11,612
|)
|(3,637
|)
|Net interest income
|47,639
|50,833
|42,617
|Provision for credit losses
|1,290
|2,950
|1,643
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|46,349
|47,883
|40,974
|Non-interest income
|Wealth and asset management fees
|1,817
|1,716
|1,783
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|1,795
|1,806
|1,757
|Other service charges and fees
|631
|943
|655
|Net realized gains on available-for-sale securities
|22
|0
|651
|Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities
|(286
|)
|284
|(394
|)
|Mortgage banking
|168
|172
|475
|Bank owned life insurance
|764
|655
|694
|Card processing and interchange income
|2,059
|2,021
|1,809
|Other non-interest income
|1,072
|1,410
|2,224
|Total non-interest income
|8,042
|9,007
|9,654
|Non-interest expenses
|Salaries and benefits
|17,045
|18,800
|16,988
|Net occupancy expense of premises
|3,566
|3,358
|3,230
|Technology expense
|4,258
|5,093
|3,372
|Advertising expense
|544
|1,021
|620
|State and local taxes
|1,050
|957
|1,048
|Legal, professional, and examination fees
|845
|1,141
|837
|FDIC insurance premiums
|873
|654
|723
|Card processing and interchange expenses
|1,490
|1,315
|1,029
|Other non-interest expense
|4,319
|4,682
|4,045
|Total non-interest expenses
|33,990
|37,021
|31,892
|Income before income taxes
|20,401
|19,869
|18,736
|Income tax expense
|3,912
|3,989
|3,491
|Net income
|16,489
|15,880
|15,245
|Preferred stock dividends
|1,075
|1,076
|1,075
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|15,414
|$
|14,804
|$
|14,170
|Ending shares outstanding
|21,116,928
|21,121,346
|16,860,698
|Average diluted common shares outstanding
|21,077,531
|21,092,770
|16,844,106
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.84
|Cash dividends per common share
|$
|0.175
|$
|0.175
|$
|0.175
|Dividend payout ratio
|24
|%
|25
|%
|21
|%
CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|Average Balances
|Total loans and loans held for sale
|$
|4,257,033
|$
|4,123,857
|$
|3,668,716
|Investment securities
|794,768
|787,259
|805,118
|Total earning assets
|5,068,689
|4,959,490
|4,982,296
|Total assets
|5,426,320
|5,311,790
|5,291,353
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|837,734
|874,131
|804,964
|Interest-bearing deposits
|3,770,150
|3,714,040
|3,873,910
|Shareholders' equity
|530,806
|505,992
|441,810
|Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (1)
|428,813
|404,079
|339,825
|Average Yields (annualized)
|Total loans and loans held for sale
|5.96
|%
|5.58
|%
|4.72
|%
|Investment securities
|1.95
|%
|1.90
|%
|1.82
|%
|Total earning assets
|5.29
|%
|4.95
|%
|3.78
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|1.80
|%
|1.09
|%
|0.28
|%
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|1.94
|%
|1.20
|%
|0.37
|%
|Performance Ratios (annualized)
|Return on average assets
|1.23
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.17
|%
|Return on average equity
|12.60
|%
|12.45
|%
|13.99
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)
|14.58
|%
|14.54
|%
|16.91
|%
|Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP) (1)
|3.79
|%
|4.03
|%
|3.48
|%
|Efficiency Ratio, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP) (1)
|60.47
|%
|61.40
|%
|60.53
|%
|Net Loan Charge-Offs
|CNB Bank net loan charge-offs
|$
|195
|$
|437
|$
|158
|Holiday Financial net loan charge-offs
|491
|384
|370
|Total Corporation net loan charge-offs
|$
|686
|$
|821
|$
|528
|Annualized net loan charge-offs / average total loans and loans held for sale
|0.07
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.06
|%
CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|Ending Balance Sheet
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|51,206
|$
|58,884
|$
|47,137
|Interest-bearing deposits with Federal Reserve
|132,696
|43,401
|352,901
|Interest-bearing deposits with other financial institutions
|4,691
|4,000
|4,936
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|188,593
|106,285
|404,974
|Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|368,607
|371,409
|539,562
|Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|402,300
|404,765
|307,597
|Equity securities
|9,416
|9,615
|10,092
|Loans held for sale
|448
|231
|1,563
|Loans receivable
|PPP loans, net of deferred processing fees
|144
|159
|18,416
|Syndicated loans
|148,085
|156,649
|147,085
|Loans
|4,153,068
|4,118,370
|3,590,862
|Total loans receivable
|4,301,297
|4,275,178
|3,756,363
|Less: allowance for credit losses
|(43,981
|)
|(43,436
|)
|(38,117
|)
|Net loans receivable
|4,257,316
|4,231,742
|3,718,246
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|43,874
|43,749
|43,749
|Core deposit intangible
|342
|364
|435
|Other assets
|312,438
|307,019
|257,782
|Total Assets
|$
|5,583,334
|$
|5,475,179
|$
|5,284,000
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|810,623
|$
|898,437
|$
|817,611
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|958,756
|1,007,202
|1,060,951
|Savings
|2,442,903
|2,270,337
|2,474,362
|Certificates of deposit
|541,847
|446,461
|337,939
|Total deposits
|4,754,129
|4,622,437
|4,690,863
|Short-term borrowings
|102,083
|132,396
|0
|Subordinated debentures
|20,620
|20,620
|20,620
|Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs
|84,040
|83,964
|83,736
|Other liabilities
|76,035
|85,000
|62,846
|Total liabilities
|5,036,907
|4,944,417
|4,858,065
|Common stock
|0
|0
|0
|Preferred stock
|57,785
|57,785
|57,785
|Additional paid in capital
|219,561
|221,553
|126,703
|Retained earnings
|318,629
|306,911
|271,792
|Treasury stock
|(2,867
|)
|(2,967
|)
|(2,998
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(46,681
|)
|(52,520
|)
|(27,347
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|546,427
|530,762
|425,935
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|5,583,334
|$
|5,475,179
|$
|5,284,000
|Book value per common share
|$
|23.14
|$
|22.39
|$
|21.83
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (1)
|$
|21.05
|$
|20.30
|$
|19.21
CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|Capital Ratios
|Tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)
|8.02
|%
|7.90
|%
|6.18
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio (2)
|10.66
|%
|10.74
|%
|8.30
|%
|Common equity tier 1 ratio (2)
|11.35
|%
|11.42
|%
|9.37
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based ratio (2)
|13.13
|%
|13.24
|%
|11.40
|%
|Total risk-based ratio (2)
|15.97
|%
|16.08
|%
|14.44
|%
|Asset Quality Detail
|Nonaccrual loans (3)
|$
|20,989
|$
|20,986
|$
|19,378
|Loans 90+ days past due and accruing
|1,075
|1,121
|52
|Total nonperforming loans
|22,064
|22,107
|19,430
|Other real estate owned
|1,600
|1,439
|689
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|23,664
|$
|23,546
|$
|20,119
|Modifications to Borrowers Experiencing Financial Difficulty ("BEFD") (3)
|Performing modifications to BEFD
|$
|5,996
|$
|6,006
|$
|10,702
|Nonperforming modifications to BEFD (3)
|9,763
|6,377
|7,379
|Total modifications to BEFD
|$
|15,759
|$
|12,383
|$
|18,081
|Asset Quality Ratios
|Nonperforming assets / Total loans + OREO
|0.55
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.54
|%
|Nonperforming assets / Total assets
|0.42
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.38
|%
|Ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans
|209.54
|%
|206.98
|%
|196.70
|%
|Allowance for credit losses / Total loans
|1.02
|%
|1.02
|%
|1.01
|%
|Consolidated Financial Data Notes:
|(1) Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. The Corporation's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP measures to analyze the Corporation's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Corporation's underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below (dollars in thousands, except per share data).
|(2) Capital ratios as of March 31, 2023 are estimated pending final regulatory filings.
|(3) Effective for January 1, 2023, the Corporation adopted prospectively Accounting Standard Update 2022-02, which eliminated recognition and measurement guidance of certain loans with changes to the original terms, known as troubled debt restructurings and introduced modifications of receivables made to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty. The periods ended December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 are presented utilizing troubled debt restructuring guidance. Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty and troubled debt restructurings that are nonaccrual are also included in the balance of nonaccrual loans in the previous table.
CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Average Balances, Income and Interest Rates on a Taxable Equivalent Basis
|For the Three Months Ended,
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|Average
Balance
|Annual
Rate
|Interest
Inc./Exp.
|Average
Balance
|Annual
Rate
|Interest
Inc./Exp.
|Average
Balance
|Annual
Rate
|Interest
Inc./Exp.
|ASSETS:
|Securities:
|Taxable (1) (4)
|$
|748,171
|1.90
|%
|$
|3,766
|$
|744,979
|1.86
|%
|$
|3,786
|$
|759,601
|1.76
|%
|$
|3,340
|Tax-exempt (1) (2) (4)
|33,390
|2.67
|%
|234
|32,884
|2.74
|%
|250
|37,586
|3.01
|%
|274
|Equity securities (1) (2)
|13,207
|2.86
|%
|93
|9,396
|2.24
|%
|53
|7,931
|2.15
|%
|42
|Total securities (4)
|794,768
|1.95
|%
|4,093
|787,259
|1.90
|%
|4,089
|805,118
|1.82
|%
|3,656
|Loans receivable:
|Commercial (2) (3)
|1,508,584
|6.29
|%
|23,388
|1,489,416
|5.76
|%
|21,641
|1,357,133
|4.69
|%
|15,697
|Mortgage and loans held for sale (2) (3)
|2,627,728
|5.51
|%
|35,731
|2,515,400
|5.22
|%
|33,112
|2,204,497
|4.47
|%
|24,290
|Consumer (3)
|120,721
|11.55
|%
|3,434
|119,041
|10.93
|%
|3,280
|107,086
|10.15
|%
|2,679
|Total loans receivable (3)
|4,257,033
|5.96
|%
|62,553
|4,123,857
|5.58
|%
|58,033
|3,668,716
|47.72
|%
|42,666
|Interest-bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve and other financial institutions
|16,888
|6.34
|%
|264
|48,374
|4.96
|%
|605
|508,462
|0.17
|%
|213
|Total earning assets
|5,068,689
|5.29
|%
|$
|66,910
|4,959,490
|4.95
|%
|$
|62,727
|4,982,296
|3.78
|%
|$
|46,535
|Noninterest-bearing assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|52,323
|54,791
|49,869
|Premises and equipment
|102,821
|96,804
|83,722
|Other assets
|245,914
|242,585
|213,501
|Allowance for credit losses
|(43,427
|)
|(41,880
|)
|(38,035
|)
|Total non interest-bearing assets
|357,631
|352,300
|309,057
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|5,426,320
|$
|5,311,790
|$
|5,291,353
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Demand—interest-bearing
|$
|936,147
|0.48
|%
|$
|1,101
|$
|1,002,822
|0.25
|%
|$
|643
|$
|1,046,502
|0.17
|%
|$
|438
|Savings
|2,343,188
|2.21
|%
|12,740
|2,293,534
|1.33
|%
|7,681
|2,467,932
|0.18
|%
|1,115
|Time
|490,815
|2.36
|%
|2,858
|417,684
|1.81
|%
|1,908
|359,476
|1.30
|%
|1,153
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,770,150
|1.80
|%
|16,699
|3,714,040
|1.09
|%
|10,232
|3,873,910
|0.28
|%
|2,706
|Short-term borrowings
|102,318
|4.99
|%
|1,259
|34,865
|4.25
|%
|369
|0
|0.00
|%
|0
|Finance lease liabilities
|372
|4.36
|%
|4
|394
|5.03
|%
|5
|459
|4.42
|%
|5
|Subordinated notes and debentures
|104,622
|4.03
|%
|1,039
|104,546
|3.82
|%
|1,006
|104,300
|3.60
|%
|926
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,977,462
|1.94
|%
|$
|19,001
|3,853,845
|1.20
|%
|$
|11,612
|3,978,669
|0.37
|%
|$
|3,637
|Demand—noninterest-bearing
|837,734
|874,131
|804,964
|Other liabilities
|80,318
|77,822
|65,910
|Total Liabilities
|4,895,514
|4,805,798
|4,849,543
|Shareholders' equity
|530,806
|505,992
|441,810
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|5,426,320
|$
|5,311,790
|$
|5,291,353
|Interest income/Earning assets
|5.29
|%
|$
|66,910
|4.95
|%
|$
|62,727
|3.78
|%
|$
|46,535
|Interest expense/Interest-bearing liabilities
|1.94
|%
|19,001
|1.20
|%
|11,612
|0.37
|%
|3,637
|Net interest spread
|3.35
|%
|$
|47,909
|3.75
|%
|$
|51,115
|3.41
|%
|$
|42,898
|Interest income/Earning assets
|5.29
|%
|66,910
|4.95
|%
|62,727
|3.78
|%
|46,535
|Interest expense/Earning assets
|1.50
|%
|19,001
|0.92
|%
|11,612
|0.30
|%
|3,637
|Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)
|3.79
|%
|$
|47,909
|4.03
|%
|$
|51,115
|3.48
|%
|$
|42,898
|(1) Includes unamortized discounts and premiums.
|(2) Average yields are stated on a fully taxable equivalent basis (calculated using statutory rates of 21%) resulting from tax-free municipal securities in the investment portfolio and tax-free municipal loans in the commercial loan portfolio. The taxable equivalent adjustment to net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 was $270 thousand, $282 thousand and $281 thousand, respectively.
|(3) Average loans receivable outstanding includes the average balance outstanding of all nonaccrual loans. Loans receivable consist of the average of total loans receivable less average unearned income. In addition, loans receivable interest income consists of loans receivable fees, including PPP deferred processing fees.
|(4) Average balance is computed using the fair value of AFS securities and amortized cost of HTM securities. Average yield has been computed using amortized cost average balance for AFS and HTM securities. The adjustment to the average balance for securities in the calculation of average yield for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 was $(58.7) million, $(66.8) million and $(10.6) million, respectively.
CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|Calculation of tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP):
|Shareholders' equity
|$
|546,427
|$
|530,762
|$
|425,935
|Less: preferred equity
|57,785
|57,785
|57,785
|Common shareholders' equity
|488,642
|472,977
|368,150
|Less: goodwill and other intangibles
|43,874
|43,749
|43,749
|Less: core deposit intangible
|342
|364
|435
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|444,426
|$
|428,864
|$
|323,966
|Total assets
|$
|5,583,334
|$
|5,475,179
|$
|5,284,000
|Less: goodwill and other intangibles
|43,874
|43,749
|43,749
|Less: core deposit intangible
|342
|364
|435
|Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|5,539,118
|$
|5,431,066
|$
|5,239,816
|
Ending shares outstanding
|21,116,928
|21,121,346
|16,860,698
|Book value per common share (GAAP)
|$
|23.14
|$
|22.39
|$
|21.83
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|$
|21.05
|$
|20.30
|$
|19.21
|Common shareholders' equity / Total assets (GAAP)
|8.75
|%
|8.64
|%
|6.97
|%
|Tangible common equity / Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|8.02
|%
|7.90
|%
|6.18
|%
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|Calculation of net interest margin:
|Interest income
|$
|66,640
|$
|62,445
|$
|46,254
|Interest expense
|19,001
|11,612
|3,637
|Net interest income
|$
|47,639
|$
|50,833
|$
|42,617
|Average total earning assets
|$
|5,068,689
|$
|4,959,490
|$
|4,982,296
|Net interest margin (GAAP) (annualized)
|3.81
|%
|4.07
|%
|3.47
|%
|Calculation of net interest margin (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP):
|Interest income
|$
|66,640
|$
|62,445
|$
|46,254
|Tax equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP)
|270
|282
|281
|Adjusted interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP)
|66,910
|62,727
|46,535
|Interest expense
|19,001
|11,612
|3,637
|Net interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP)
|$
|47,909
|$
|51,115
|$
|42,898
|Average total earning assets
|$
|5,068,689
|$
|4,959,490
|$
|4,982,296
|Less: average mark to market adjustment on investments (non-GAAP)
|(58,664
|)
|(66,781
|)
|(10,560
|)
|Adjusted average total earning assets, net of mark to market (non-GAAP)
|$
|5,127,353
|$
|5,026,271
|$
|4,992,856
|Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP) (annualized)
|3.79
|%
|4.03
|%
|3.48
|%
CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|Calculation of PPNR (non-GAAP): (1)
|Net interest income
|$
|47,639
|$
|50,833
|$
|42,617
|Add: Non-interest income
|8,042
|9,007
|9,654
|Less: Non-interest expense
|33,990
|37,021
|31,892
|PPNR (non-GAAP)
|$
|21,691
|$
|22,819
|$
|20,379
|(1) Management believes that this is an important metric as it illustrates the underlying performance of the Corporation, it enables investors and others to assess the Corporation's ability to generate capital to cover credit losses through the credit cycle and provides consistent reporting with a key metric used by bank regulatory agencies.
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|Calculation of efficiency ratio:
|Non-interest expense
|$
|33,990
|$
|37,021
|$
|31,892
|Non-interest income
|$
|8,042
|$
|9,007
|$
|9,654
|Net interest income
|47,639
|50,833
|42,617
|Total revenue
|$
|55,681
|$
|59,840
|$
|52,271
|Efficiency ratio
|61.04
|%
|61.87
|%
|61.01
|%
|Calculation of efficiency ratio (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP):
|Non-interest expense
|$
|33,990
|$
|37,021
|$
|31,892
|Less: core deposit intangible amortization
|22
|23
|25
|Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|$
|33,968
|$
|36,998
|$
|31,867
|Non-interest income
|$
|8,042
|$
|9,007
|$
|9,654
|Net interest income
|$
|47,639
|$
|50,833
|$
|42,617
|Less: tax exempt investment and loan income, net of TEFRA (non-GAAP)
|1,318
|1,244
|1,327
|Add: tax exempt investment and loan income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP)
|1,806
|1,658
|1,703
|Adjusted net interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP)
|48,127
|51,247
|42,993
|Adjusted net revenue (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP)
|$
|56,169
|$
|60,254
|$
|52,647
|Efficiency ratio (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP)
|60.47
|%
|61.40
|%
|60.53
|%
CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|Calculation of return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP):
|Net income
|$
|16,489
|$
|15,880
|$
|15,245
|Less: preferred stock dividends
|1,075
|1,076
|1,075
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|15,414
|$
|14,804
|$
|14,170
|Average shareholders' equity
|$
|530,806
|$
|505,992
|$
|441,810
|Less: average goodwill & intangibles
|44,208
|44,128
|44,200
|Less: average preferred equity
|57,785
|57,785
|57,785
|Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|428,813
|$
|404,079
|$
|339,825
|Return on average equity (GAAP) (annualized)
|12.60
|%
|12.45
|%
|13.99
|%
|Return on average common equity (GAAP) (annualized)
|11.78
|%
|11.61
|%
|13.01
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (annualized)
|14.58
|%
|14.54
|%
|16.91
|%
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|Calculation of non-interest income excluding net realized gains on available-for-sale securities (non-GAAP):
|Non-interest income
|$
|8,042
|$
|9,007
|$
|9,654
|Less: net realized gains on available-for-sale securities
|22
|0
|651
|Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP)
|$
|8,020
|$
|9,007
|$
|9,003
