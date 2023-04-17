Sulbactam-Durlobactam Unanimously Recommended for Approval by FDA Advisory Committee

New Drug Application (NDA) for sulbactam-durlobactam for the treatment of adults with hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia caused by susceptible strains of Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex (Acinetobacter), is currently under Priority Review by the FDA with a PDUFA target action date of May 29, 2023

Innoviva, Inc. INVA (Innoviva), a diversified holding company with a portfolio of royalties and other healthcare assets, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee (AMDAC) unanimously voted 12-0 in support of approval based on a favorable benefit-risk assessment of sulbactam-durlobactam for the treatment of adults with hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia caused by susceptible strains of Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex (Acinetobacter). The sulbactam-durlobactam New Drug Application (NDA), filed by Entasis Therapeutics Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Innoviva, was accepted and granted Priority Review by the FDA in November 2022, with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of May 29, 2023.

"The Committee's unanimous recommendation in favor of sulbactam-durlobactam, the first pathogen-targeted therapy for Acinetobacter, moves us closer to potentially addressing the urgent need for new treatment options for patients with serious and life-threatening infections caused by this pathogen," said David Altarac, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Entasis Therapeutics, a wholly owned subsidary of Innoviva. "We appreciate the Committee's thoughtful deliberation and strong vote of confidence, and look forward to working with the FDA as it completes its review."

The Committee based its recommendation on the totality of scientific evidence, including results from the landmark Phase 3 trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of sulbactam-durlobactam versus colistin in patients with infections caused by Acinetobacter. In the trial, sulbactam-durlobactam demonstrated statistical non-inferiority versus colistin for the primary endpoint of 28-day all-cause mortality in patients with carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter infections and a significant difference in clinical cure rates. Sulbactam-durlobactam also exhibited a favorable safety profile with a statistically significant lower incidence of nephrotoxicity as measured by modified Risk–Injury–Failure–Loss and End-stage kidney disease (RIFLE) criteria. The FDA will take the Committee's recommendation into consideration when it makes a final determination.

Infections caused by drug-resistant Acinetobacter are serious and life-threatening conditions associated with high morbidity and mortality1 and long, expensive hospital stays. Acinetobacter is resistant to penicillins and has also acquired resistance genes for almost all antibiotics used to treat Gram-negative bacteria, including fluoroquinolones, aminoglycosides, cephalosporins, and carbapenems.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified carbapenem-resistant micro-organisms as an urgent threat2. Globally, Acinetobacter baumannii was among the top six leading pathogens for deaths associated with resistance in 20193. Carbpenem-resistant Acinetobacter is considered a Priority 1 pathogen by the World Health Organization (WHO)4.

About Acinetobacter

Members of the Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex (Acinetobacter) are Gram-negative, opportunistic human pathogens that predominantly infect critically ill patients often resulting in severe pneumonia and bloodstream infections. They can also infect other body sites, such as the urinary tract and the skin. Acinetobacter is considered a global threat in the healthcare setting due in part to its ability to acquire multidrug resistance. Based on current carbapenem resistance rates, we estimate there are more than 300,000 hospital-treated carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter infections each year globally5 for which significant morbidity and mortality exists due to limited treatment options.

About sulbactam-durlobactam

Sulbactam-durlobactam is an intravenous, or IV, investigational drug that is a combination of sulbactam, a beta-lactam antibacterial, and durlobactam, a beta-lactamase inhibitor, being developed for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia caused by susceptible strains of Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex (Acinetobacter). Sulbactam-durlobactam has been designated a Qualified Infectious Disease Product by the FDA, a designation that aims to spur development of new antibiotics for serious and life-threatening infections. In November 2022, the FDA accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for sulbactam-durlobactam for Priority Review and set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date of May 29, 2023.

About Innoviva

Innoviva is a diversified holding company with a portfolio of royalties and other healthcare assets. Innoviva's royalty portfolio includes respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited GSK), including RELVAR®/BREO® ELLIPTA® (fluticasone furoate/vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO® ELLIPTA® (umeclidinium bromide/vilanterol, UMEC/VI). Under the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) Collaboration Agreement, Innoviva is entitled to receive royalties from GSK on sales of RELVAR®/BREO® ELLIPTA® and ANORO® ELLIPTA®. Innoviva's other healthcare assets include infectious disease and critical-care assets stemming from acquisitions of Entasis Therapeutics Inc., including its lead asset sulbactam-durlobactam, and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, including GIAPREZA® (angiotensin II), approved to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock, and XERAVA® (eravacycline), for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults.

ANORO®, RELVAR® and BREO® are trademarks of the GSK group of companies.

