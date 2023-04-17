MD Senior Living Academy offers physicians the chance to revolutionize the senior care industry with investment in Residential Assisted Living facilities

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - April 17, 2023 - MD Senior Living, a company specializing in high-quality residential assisted living care homes for seniors, is offering physicians the opportunity to invest in the future of senior care by opening their own residential assisted living facilities (RALs) across the country.

MD Senior Living was founded in Scottsdale, Arizona, by Dr. Sendhil Krishnan and Jeff Giedt. The company has consistently raised the bar for assisted living facilities, earning numerous Best of Senior Living awards and was also named one of the Top 10 Elder Service Company in the nation by Healthcare Business Review. With a strong focus on compassionate care and physician oversight, MD Senior Living has served hundreds of seniors and their families, providing a safe and comfortable environment for aging in place.

"Our commitment to compassionate care, coupled with our medical expertise, sets MD Senior Living apart in the assisted living industry," said Dr. Sendhil Krishnan, co-founder of MD Senior Living. "We strive to provide a safe and comfortable environment for our residents while also creating opportunities for physician entrepreneurs to make a meaningful impact in their community.”

(In frame: Dr. Sendhil Krishnan, co-founder of MD Senior Living)

Under Dr. Krishnan's leadership, MD Senior Living is revolutionizing the assisted living industry by bringing physician ownership and oversight to the forefront. With a deep passion for elder care and a keen eye for real estate, Dr. Krishnan has not only grown his own company to include numerous physician partners but has also helped other healthcare professionals achieve financial freedom through RAL ownership.

Investing in RALs can provide physicians with the financial freedom they seek, while also allowing them to make a meaningful impact on the lives of seniors in their community. A single assisted living home can generate monthly cash flows of over $10,000 to $15,000. With over 75 million baby boomers approaching retirement age, the demand for high-quality senior care is on the rise.

"You got into the medical field because you wanted to help people, and helping seniors in your own RALs is a perfect extension of that," said Dr. Krishnan. "You make an impact by providing seniors with safe, beautiful housing and personalized care - especially in their most vulnerable, golden years.”

MD Senior Living Academy offers a comprehensive course designed to teach physicians everything they need to know to open and operate their own RAL. The course covers topics such as real estate investing, marketing, staffing, and licensing. Physicians who complete the course will have the knowledge and skills necessary to open their own RAL and provide high-quality care to seniors in their community.

"Our vision is to create a network of homes across the country that are led by medical entrepreneurs and share best practices and policies to ensure the best possible care for our residents," said Dr. Krishnan. "By leveraging their medical expertise, physicians can implement medical services and health technologies that can significantly improve the quality of life for residents.”

To learn more about MD Senior Living Academy and how to own and operate your own RALs, visit https://www.mdseniorlivingacademy.com

About MD Senior Living

MD Senior Living is dedicated to providing top-notch residential assisted living care homes for seniors in Scottsdale and Phoenix. The company's goal is to elevate the standard of senior care by providing high-quality assisted living facilities with physician oversight. MD Senior Living's vision is to create a network of homes across the country that are led by medical entrepreneurs and share best practices and policies to ensure the best possible care for residents.

For more information on MD Senior Living, please visit https://mdseniorliving.com

