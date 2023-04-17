Author George DeLong's New book, Aliens, Demons, & The Ascension, Reveals the Spiritual Battle

"In his new release, Aliens, Demons & the Ascension, by claircognizant medium and exorcist George DeLong, the author awakens the reader to what is truly happening behind the scenes concerning the Tribulation and The End of Days, which are presently occurring. "The battle between the Light and Dark forces grows increasingly more intense," he states, "as the Ascension draws nearer."

April 17th, 2023 - The author includes a number of dialogued chapters, where he works to clear possessed individuals by confronting the demonic entities and banishing them to the Light, thus freeing countless imprisoned souls.

The Illuminati are real, the fallen angels, reptilian entities, benevolent extraterrestrials, Ascended Masters, and divine angels are all real, and each has an agenda. It revolves around either keeping us asleep or waking us up!

George DeLong provides the reader with photos of tell-tale scratches and bruises left behind on the victim’s body in the aftermath of their ravishment.

After his “Awakening,” he came into contact with several Ascended Masters that allowed him to gain entrance into the spirit world and become acquainted with the various levels of the astral planes and their inhabitants. On the lower levels, he confronted shape-shifting reptilians, reptoids, and other alien creatures that he claims “…were like something out of a science fiction movie.”

“None of this could have been accomplished without the help and training of my spiritual friends, teachers, and companions, most especially, Cosmic Awareness, whose contributions are prominently displayed throughout this book.”

About The Author

Mr. DeLong is a dream analyst and the author of the ebooks “Awakening to Your Dreams” and “What Your Dreams Can Tell You.” He is a jeweler, graduate gemologist, graduate gemologist appraiser, clinical hypnotherapist, herbalist, metaphysical teacher, and spiritual healer.

Readers can purchase Aliens, Demons, & The Ascension, by author George DeLong at bookstores everywhere or online at Amazon or Barnes & Noble."

