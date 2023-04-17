Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,536 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,569 in the last 365 days.

Author George DeLong's New book, Aliens, Demons, & The Ascension, Reveals the Spiritual Battle

"In his new release, Aliens, Demons & the Ascension, by claircognizant medium and exorcist George DeLong, the author awakens the reader to what is truly happening behind the scenes concerning the Tribulation and The End of Days, which are presently occurring. "The battle between the Light and Dark forces grows increasingly more intense," he states, "as the Ascension draws nearer."

April 17th, 2023 - The author includes a number of dialogued chapters, where he works to clear possessed individuals by confronting the demonic entities and banishing them to the Light, thus freeing countless imprisoned souls.

The Illuminati are real, the fallen angels, reptilian entities, benevolent extraterrestrials, Ascended Masters, and divine angels are all real, and each has an agenda. It revolves around either keeping us asleep or waking us up!

George DeLong provides the reader with photos of tell-tale scratches and bruises left behind on the victim’s body in the aftermath of their ravishment.

After his “Awakening,” he came into contact with several Ascended Masters that allowed him to gain entrance into the spirit world and become acquainted with the various levels of the astral planes and their inhabitants. On the lower levels, he confronted shape-shifting reptilians, reptoids, and other alien creatures that he claims “…were like something out of a science fiction movie.”

“None of this could have been accomplished without the help and training of my spiritual friends, teachers, and companions, most especially, Cosmic Awareness, whose contributions are prominently displayed throughout this book.”

About The Author

Mr. DeLong is a dream analyst and the author of the ebooks “Awakening to Your Dreams” and “What Your Dreams Can Tell You.” He is a jeweler, graduate gemologist, graduate gemologist appraiser, clinical hypnotherapist, herbalist, metaphysical teacher, and spiritual healer.

Readers can purchase Aliens, Demons, & The Ascension, by author George DeLong at bookstores everywhere or online at Amazon or Barnes & Noble."

Book Names:
Book1: Aliens, Demons & the Ascension
Book 2: Aliens, Demons & the Ascension
Author Name: George DeLong
ISBN Number: 978-1088101216
Paperback Version: Click Here

Media Contact
Company Name:

Amazon Publishing Agency


Email:Send Email
Phone:

877 384 2440


Country:

United States


Website:http://amazonpublishingagency.com/

You just read:

Author George DeLong's New book, Aliens, Demons, & The Ascension, Reveals the Spiritual Battle

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more