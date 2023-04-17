Seth Gordon Joins PlatformQ Health as General Manager of Digital Solutions

PlatformQ Health is pleased to announce that noted industry leader Seth Gordon has joined the organization in a senior business development and management role, supporting pharmaceutical clients seeking digital solutions to engage and educate healthcare providers and patients online.

BOSTON, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlatformQ Health is pleased to announce that noted industry leader Seth Gordon has joined the organization in a senior business development and management role, supporting pharmaceutical clients seeking digital solutions to engage and educate healthcare providers and patients online. With 25+ years' experience crafting award-winning strategies and campaigns, from specialty drugs to blockbusters, including the highly successful statin - Lipitor, Gordon is well positioned to support senior-level industry decision makers looking to optimize digital education for healthcare providers (HCPs) and patients.

"Seth has led work streams across all facets of healthcare, with a significant focus on patient, HCP, and market access strategies," says PlatformQ Health CEO Robert Rosenbloom. "Additionally, as the child of a surgeon and a nurse, he understands the profound importance of the patient experience. He is the ideal person to guide our growth trajectory as we embark on new digital solution offerings and endeavors."

Having held numerous leadership positions as well as high-level roles on the consulting side, Gordon has helped dozens of large pharma and emerging biotech clients from pre-launch through the product lifecycle. He joins PlatformQ Health from Eversana, where he served as the general manager of their agency services which focused on HCP, patient and market access work streams for the last four years. Prior to Eversana's strategic acquisition, he was a managing partner at The Access Group for 13 years, leading the successful growth of the firm's agency and strategic consulting business into pharma. During his tenure, he managed major agency of record contracts with both large pharma companies and emerging biotechs.

"I am truly excited for this next chapter," said Seth Gordon. "I have had the great fortune of working with industry leading companies and products throughout my career. PlatformQ Health brings such a dedicated and holistic approach to helping physicians, caregivers, and patients get the critical education they need via a best-in-class platform.

About PlatformQ Health

PlatformQ Health is the leading provider of interactive digital medical education for clinicians, patients, and caregivers. To improve patient care, PlatformQ Health creates video-first educational modules with premier partners, so learners can better understand conditions, available treatment options, and the latest research. The company's proprietary platform allows participants to engage in real-time discussion with scientific, research, and patient care experts – and the integrated learning solution enables advocates, administrators, health systems and plans, foundations, societies, member organizations, and associations to measure the impact of their education.

