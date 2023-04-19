Red Scooter Deli in Paso Robles Joins Wine4Paws to Support Homeless Pets in the Central Coast

Red Scooter Deli is proud to announce its participation in the annual Wine4Paws weekend, a special event to raise funds for homeless pets in the Central Coast.

PASO ROBLES, CA, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Scooter Deli is proud to announce its participation in the annual Wine4Paws weekend, a special event to raise funds for homeless pets in the Central Coast. Wine4Paws is a two-day fundraising event taking place on April 22 - 23, 2023, where over 80 wine, cider, restaurants, and olive oil producers throughout San Luis Obispo County will donate 10% of their sales to Woods Humane Society.

By joining this cause, Red Scooter Deli is helping support local animals in need while also supporting local businesses. Throughout the weekend, visitors to Red Scooter Deli can enjoy their favorite sandwiches, salads, and other delicious offerings while knowing that 10% of their purchase will be donated to the Woods Humane Society. They will also offer a special Box Lunch option, which includes a sandwich, chips, fruit, and a cookie, all wrapped up in an eco-friendly box. Each Box Lunch will include a puppy treat, perfect for those who want to bring their four-legged friends along on their wine tasting adventure.

"We are thrilled to participate in this event and to help support such an important cause," said the owner of Red Scooter Deli. "At Red Scooter Deli, we believe in giving back to the community, and this is an excellent opportunity to make a difference in the lives of homeless pets."

The Woods Humane Society has been providing critical support to homeless animals in San Luis Obispo County since 1955. They offer a range of services, including adoption, spay/neuter programs, and humane education, to ensure that all animals in the county have a chance at a loving home.

"We are delighted to partner with Red Scooter Deli for Wine4Paws weekend," said a spokesperson for Woods Humane Society. "Their commitment to supporting our organization and the animals we serve is truly inspiring."

Red Scooter Deli invites everyone to come out and support Wine4Paws weekend and the Woods Humane Society. Enjoy delicious food and drinks while making a difference in the lives of animals in need.

About Red Scooter Deli

Red Scooter Deli is a locally owned and operated deli in Paso Robles, California, serving delicious sandwiches, salads, and other gourmet offerings. They pride themselves on using only the freshest and highest quality ingredients, making their food a favorite among locals and visitors alike. To learn more about Red Scooter Deli visit www.redscooterdeli.com.

To learn more about Wine4Paws and the participating businesses, visit https://www.wine4paws.com/.

Media Contact:

Whitney Kendrick

Wave Marketing LLC

info@wavemarketing.us