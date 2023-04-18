Health Quest ATL partners with Atlanta Public Schools for an Exciting Health Challenge that Brings Families Together

The Q30 Health Challenge runs between April 24th – May 19th and is designed to help communities develop healthy lifestyles.

ATLANTA , GEORGIA, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Quest is thrilled to partner with Atlanta Public Schools to spread the word about their Hazel Health initiative. Recognizing the innovative efforts of APS to insure the health of their students, Health Quest is excited to launch the Q30 Health Challenge - an Atlanta-based health initiative that aims to support families and communities in developing healthier lifestyles.

The collaboration between APS and Health Quest ATL hopes to raise awareness of student health and well-being – a critical area of focus for both organizations. Additionally, the partnership informs the APS community about the exclusive and free telehealth service, Hazel Health, a game-changing resource that connects students directly with licensed professionals for telehealth visits. Connections are made both in-school or at home for immediate physical health needs, or via scheduled short-term therapy visits for mental health services. If long-term mental care is needed, family resource managers from Hazel will work closely with parents and community partners to help find the appropriate providers as needed.

“Lack of access to care can result in chronic absenteeism, which disproportionately impacts students from marginalized communities,” says Valencia Hildreth, APS Comprehensive Health Services Director. “This partnership ensures every student has equitable access to health care, resulting in improved health and academic outcomes.”

Through an innovative outreach campaign to increase enrollment and participation in the Hazel Telehealth Service, the Q30 Challenge led by Health Quest ATL, seeks to encourage families to invest in the health of their children while rewarding them along the way. To help support this mission, Health Quest ATL offers unique and exciting health-related events designed to engage APS families in their quest for better health. With weekly social media challenges, questers can engage and show their community how they are improving their health in their own unique ways.

While all community members are encouraged to participate in the campaign, APS families can register to win prizes and experiences. The campaign will run from April 24th - May 19th, 2023. For more information visit www.Healthquestatl.org

About Health Quest ATL

Health Quest ATL is an Atlanta-based health initiative that aims to help galvanize Atlanta communities towards healthier lifestyles. As such, it takes the phrase "health is wealth" literally and partners with corporate sponsors to reward healthy behaviors. Health Quest has partnered with APS to inform the APS community about the exclusive and free health services that benefit their students and to raise awareness around health. Through an innovative outreach campaign called Q30, the partnership seeks to encourage families to invest in the health of their students and reward them when they do. APS families can register to quest and win prizes, experiences, and untold treasures directly from sponsors. For additional information visit www.Healthquestatl.org

About Atlanta Public Schools

Atlanta Public Schools is one of the largest school districts in the state of Georgia, serving approximately 52,000 students across 87 schools. The District is organized into nine K-12 clusters with 58 neighborhood schools, six partner schools, 18 charter schools, two citywide single-gender academies and three alternative programs. For more information, visit www.atlantapublicschools.us, follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AtlantaPublicSchools/, and on Twitter and Instagram @apsupdate.

About Hazel Health

Hazel Health (Hazel) is the leader in school-based telehealth, contracted to provide services to nearly two and a half million students in school districts across the country, consistently delivering successful outcomes for access and quality of care. Hazel partners with school districts to provide mental and physical health care services to K-12 students where they are–at school or home. The organization’s diverse, culturally competent providers partner with parents and school staff to make the best care decisions for students. Hazel’s mission is to transform children’s access to health care because when students feel better, they learn better.

For additional information about Hazel Health, please visit www.Hazel.co or contact hello@Hazel.co.