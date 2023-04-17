How to Apply for FEMA Assistance After Indiana Severe Storms and Tornadoes

CHICAGO – Indiana homeowners and renters in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan, and White counties who were affected by the March 31 – April 1 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes may apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

Survivors can apply by going online at DisasterAssistance.gov, calling 800-621-3362, or using the FEMA mobile app. The helpline is open and available from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Eastern Time in most languages. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

The disaster declaration includes Individual Assistance to households in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan, and White counties. Assistance for uninsured losses may include temporary lodging, basic home repairs and other disaster-related expenses.

If you have homeowners or renters insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. FEMA assistance cannot replace all losses, but if your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

When you apply for assistance, please have the following information ready:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security Number

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is June 14, 2023. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to, youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.

