McNairy County Disaster Recovery Center to Open April 18

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A Disaster Recovery Center will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, in McNairy County to accommodate residents who were affected by the storms and tornadoes and want to update their existing FEMA applications or learn about state and community programs and other available assistance.

Under the major disaster declaration, 10 Tennessee counties were designated for FEMA Individual Assistance, meaning residents who had uninsured or underinsured damage or losses from the March 31 to April 1, 2023, storms and tornadoes may apply for FEMA assistance. The designated counties are Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton and Wayne.

You do not need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply to FEMA. But do first file a claim with your insurance company or agent before applying for FEMA assistance.

The McNairy County Disaster Recovery Center is located at:

The Latta Theater

205 W. Court Avenue

Selmer, TN 38375

Opens: 7 a.m. CDT Tuesday, April 18

Regular hours: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT Sunday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT Monday to Saturday

Specialists at Disaster Recovery Centers can clarify information you have received from FEMA or other agencies; they can explain the rental assistance available to homeowners and renters; and they can submit your requested documents to a FEMA processing center and scan or copy new information or documents needed for case files.

Here are the ways to apply for FEMA assistance:

For the latest information on Tennessee’s recovery from the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes, visit FEMA.gov/Disaster/4701. You may also follow TN.gov/TEMA; Twitter.com/TEMA, Facebook.com/TNDisasterInfo, @FEMARegion4/Twitter and Facebook.com/FEMA.