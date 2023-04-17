RYVYL Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

There were 2,340 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,625 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Record Full Year Revenues Grow 33% to $32.9 million on Processing Volume of $3.6 Billion
Record Fourth Quarter Revenues Grow 56% to $11.1 million
SAN DIEGO, CA, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) ("RYVYL” or the "Company"), a company that leverages the security of the blockchain and USD-pegged stablecoin technology with near-real-time attestation to conduct payment transaction, has provided its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2022.
Management Commentary by CEO Fredi Nisan:
2022 and Subsequent Operational highlights:
Summary and Outlook
We are proud of the meaningful strides we accomplished during 2022 towards achieving our long-term objective of becoming a disruptive force in the digital payments market. Our fiscal year 2022 was highlighted by continued top line growth leading to record revenue of $32.9 million on record annual processing volume of $3.6 billion.
The levers that drove our growth in 2022 were our merchant acquiring business and geographic expansion following the completion of our acquisition of Transact Europe, with our international transaction volume exceeding $1 billion during the year. While we expect these segments to continue to deliver growth for years to come, we also have two exciting growth drivers that we believe will propel us into the next phase of our evolution.
Turning to 2023 and our outlook, our Banking-as-a-Service solution is gaining momentum after six global financial institutions signed up. In the aftermath of major bank failures, RYVYL was chosen by these firms in a demonstration of our compelling innovative infrastructure with a robust, compliant, and superior BaaS solution. We believe this is just the tip of the iceberg and expect to see continued strong growth in this segment.
We also just initiated the spin-off of coyni, our stablecoin technology, into a publicly traded vehicle that will assist in our broad value creation strategy by means of a special dividend to be paid upon completion of the spin-off. We have already identified and expect to acquire the proper vehicle in the coming weeks to proceed with the spin-off and we believe unlock significant shareholder value. We have also identified the investment banking team for the transaction and are in the process of evaluating mergers with possible partners.
With a growing pipeline in our domestic and international acquiring businesses, market share capture in American Samoa, recent breakthrough sign ups with our banking-as-a-service solution, and plans to spin-off coyni to unlock its potential, we are well positioned for strong growth and expansion of our presence in the digital payments landscape. In 2023, we expect to see our transaction volume increase to $6 billion resulting in revenue of $60 million and a positive adjusted EBITDA of $4 million.
Fourth Quarter Financial Summary
Full Year 2022 Financial Summary
Management will host a conference call on Monday, April 17, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss RYVYL’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and will conclude with a Q&A session. To participate, please use the following information:
Q4 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
Date: April 17, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
US Dial In: 1-877-407-4018
International Dial In: 1-201-689-8471
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1594116&tp_key=e3ef21a6f7
Please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.
To listen to a recording of the call available through July 17, 2023, dial 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally and enter access ID 13735616. A webcast will also be available for 90 days on the IR section of the RYVYL website or by clicking the webcast link above.
About RYVYL
RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) was born from a passion for empowering a new way to conduct business-to-business, consumer-to-business, and peer-to-peer payment transactions around the globe. By leveraging unique blockchain security and USD-pegged stablecoin technology with near real-time attestation, RYVYL is reinventing the future of financial transactions using its coyni® stablecoin platform as a transactional foundation. Since its founding as GreenBox POS in 2017 in San Diego, RYVYL has developed applications enabling an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products with enhanced security and data privacy, world-class identity theft protection, and rapid speed to settlement. As a result, the platform can log immense volumes of immutable transactional records at the speed of the internet for first-tier partners, merchants, and consumers around the globe. www.ryvyl.com
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
This earnings release discusses Adjusted Net Income which is not a financial measure as defined by GAAP. This financial measure is presented as a supplemental measure of operating performance because we believe it can aid in, and enhance, the understanding of our financial results. In addition, we use Adjusted Net Income as a measure internally for budgeting purposes.
We define Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) before (1) interest expense (income), net, (2) income tax expense (benefit), (3) depreciation, (4) amortization of intangible assets, (5) stock-based compensation expense, plus (6) from time to time, certain other items which are specific transaction-related items. Other companies may define or calculate this measure differently, limiting the usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of this limitation, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as substitute for or superior to performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the financial statement tables. See also Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to RYVYL, Inc., to Adjusted Net Income in the table below.*
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.
This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the timing of the filing of the aforementioned periodic reports. By their nature, forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements, including the risk that the completion and filing of the aforementioned periodic reports will take longer than expected and that additional information may become known prior to the expected filing of the aforementioned periodic reports with the SEC. Other risk factors affecting the Company are discussed in detail in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.
RYVYL Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(unaudited)
|
2022
|
2021
(as restated)
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|13,960,887
|$
|89,045,202
|Restricted cash
|26,872,835
|514,493
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $82,331 and $54,795, respectively
|1,155,766
|481,668
|Accounts receivable from fines and penalties from merchants, net of allowance for credit losses of $27,536 and $9,454,261, respectively
|-
|-
|Inventory
|302,037
|286,360
|Cash due from gateways, net of allowance of $3,917,495 and $3,904,952, respectively
|7,427,105
|6,209,376
|Prepaid and other current assets
|9,497,825
|28,968
|Total current assets
|59,216,455
|96,566,067
|Non-current Assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|1,695,655
|1,674,884
|Other assets
|196,868
|190,636
|Goodwill
|26,752,624
|6,548,034
|Intangible Assets, net
|6,738,614
|7,578,935
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|1,533,295
|1,490,159
|Investments - assets
|1,523,631
|-
|Total non-current assets
|38,440,687
|17,482,648
|Total assets
|97,657,142
|114,048,715
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|1,630,217
|469,129
|Other current liabilities
|3,662,877
|1,001,167
|Accrued interest
|1,728,252
|1,226,287
|Payment processing liabilities, net
|28,912,489
|2,312,657
|Short-term notes payable, net of debt discount
|-
|-
|Current portion of long term debt
|14,446
|-
|Convertible debt, net of debt discount of $0 and $2,993,408, respectively
|254,979
|18,735,000
|Derivative liability
|533,601
|495,134
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|-
|-
|Total current liabilities
|36,736,861
|24,239,374
|Long term debt, net of debt discount of $24,348,791 and $41,344,822, respectively
|61,734,569
|59,305,078
|Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
|1,108,665
|1,035,895
|Total liabilities
|99,580,095
|84,580,347
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Common stock, par value $0.001, 175,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding of 49,727,355 and 42,831,816, respectively
|49,020
|42,831
|Common stock issuable, par value $0.001, 2,516,189 and 0 shares issuable, respectively
|1,754
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|96,270,716
|94,748,332
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|1,596,234
|-
|Accumulated deficit
|(99,772,333
|)
|(50,536,635
|)
|Less: Shares to be returned
|(68,344
|)
|(9,852,344
|)
|Less: Treasury stock, at cost; 0and 714,831 shares, respectively
|-
|(4,933,816
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|(1,922,953
|)
|29,468,368
|Total liabilities and stockholder's equity
|$
|97,657,142
|$
|114,048,715
RYVYL, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(unaudited)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|Net Revenue
|32,909,112
|26,304,502
|Cost of revenue
|16,786,593
|10,069,661
|Gross profit
|16,122,519
|16,234,841
|Operating expenses:
|Advertising and marketing
|1,337,019
|134,166
|Research and development
|6,275,883
|3,870,050
|General and administrative
|6,602,967
|16,878,536
|Payroll and payroll taxes
|10,547,381
|4,502,605
|Professional fees
|5,311,678
|3,132,528
|Stock compensation for employees
|166,800
|3,704,008
|Stock grant expense
|2,305,650
|-
|Stock compensation for services
|496,497
|12,306,365
|Depreciation and amortization
|20,916,868
|912,677
|Total operating expenses
|53,960,743
|45,440,935
|Income (Loss) from operations
|(37,838,224
|)
|(29,206,094
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(8,168,784
|)
|(1,931,713
|)
|Interest expense - debt discount
|(15,100,047
|)
|(2,993,408
|)
|Derivative expense
|-
|(3,435,178
|)
|Changes in fair value of derivative liability
|16,857,086
|2,845,000
|Derecognition expense on conversion of convertible debt
|(5,709,672
|)
|-
|Merchant liability settlement
|-
|(364,124
|)
|Merchant fines and penalty income
|(401,908
|)
|401,908
|Other income or expense
|1,117,148
|(586,390
|)
|Total other income (expense), net
|(11,406,177
|)
|(6,063,905
|)
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|(49,244,401
|)
|(35,269,999
|)
|Income tax provision
|(8,703
|)
|4,906
|Net loss
|$
|(49,235,698
|)
|$
|(35,274,905
|)
|Net loss per share:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(1.08
|)
|$
|(0.87
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic and diluted
|45,571,991
|40,708,304
RYVYL, Inc
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(unaudited)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|(49,235,698
|)
|(26,453,512
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation expense
|20,916,868
|912,677
|Forgiveness of PPP Loan
|-
|(272,713
|)
|Noncash lease expense
|43,136
|38,555
|Stock compensation expense
|166,800
|3,704,008
|Restricted stock issued for services
|-
|4,768,980
|Stock compensation expense for employees
|2,305,650
|-
|Common stocks issued for professional fees
|496,497
|7,537,385
|Stock compensation issued for interest
|2,418,000
|653,467
|Interest expense - debt discount
|15,100,047
|2,993,408
|Accretion expense
|(1,120,489
|)
|-
|Derecognition expense on conversion of convertible debt
|5,709,672
|-
|Derivative expense
|-
|3,435,178
|Changes in fair value of derivative liability
|(16,857,086
|)
|(2,845,000
|)
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(674,098
|)
|-
|Other receivable, net
|(692,704
|)
|2,382,352
|Inventory
|(15,677
|)
|(161,859
|)
|Prepaid and other current assets
|(1,523,631
|)
|(6,343,905
|)
|Cash due from gateways, net
|(1,217,729
|)
|(11,637,812
|)
|Other assets
|(6,232
|)
|686,876
|Accounts payable
|1,161,088
|443,263
|Other current liabilities
|2,661,710
|301,469
|Accrued interest
|501,965
|1,226,287
|Payment processing liabilities, net
|10,517,952
|(8,534,989
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|(9,343,959
|)
|(27,165,885
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(162,337
|)
|(158,858
|)
|Deposit on acquisitions
|(2,175,734
|)
|-
|Acquisition of Northeast Merchant Systems, Inc.
|(500,000
|)
|(2,500,000
|)
|Cash provided for Transact Europe Holdings OOD Acquisition
|(28,810,600
|)
|-
|Cash provided for Sky Financial & Intelligence asset acquisition
|(16,000,000
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(47,648,671
|)
|(2,658,858
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Treasury stock purchases
|(4,056,723
|)
|(4,934,531
|)
|Proceeds from stock option exercises
|7,942
|2,338
|Borrowings (repayments) from convertible debt
|(6,000,000
|)
|76,800,000
|Borrowings from notes payable
|-
|350,000
|Proceeds from exercise of warrant
|-
|3,731,200
|Repurchase of common stock from stockholder
|-
|(5,693,863
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|-
|45,805,491
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(10,048,781
|)
|116,060,635
|Restricted cash acquired from Transact Europe
|16,719,204
|-
|Cash acquired from acquisition of Northeast and ChargeSavvy
|-
|1,491,068
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|1,596,234
|-
|Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(48,725,973
|)
|87,726,960
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period
|89,559,695
|1,832,735
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period
|$
|40,833,722
|$
|89,559,695
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
|Cash paid during the period for:
|Interest
|5,750,784
|2,504,533
|Income taxes
|-
|-
|Non-cash financing and investing activities:
|Convertible debt conversion to common stock
|8,550,000
|3,850,000
|Common stock issued for acquisition of ChargeSavvy
|-
|12,140,000
|Interest accrual from convertible debt converted to common stock
|-
|8,653,467
|Short-term notes payable converted to common stock
|-
|810,000
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to RYVYL, Inc., to Adjusted Net Income* for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
|2022
|2021
|Net loss
|$
|(49,235,698
|)
|(35,274,906
|)
|Interest expense, excluding amortization of debt discount
|8,168,784
|1,931,713
|Amortization of debt discount
|15,100,047
|2,993,408
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(8,703
|)
|4,906
|Depreciation and amortization
|20,916,868
|912,677
|EBITDA
|(5,058,702
|)
|(29,432,202
|)
|Other non-cash adjustments
|Changes in fair value of derivative liability
|(16,857,086
|)
|(2,845,000
|)
|Derecognition expense on conversion of convertible debt
|5,709,672
|-
|Stock compensation for employees
|166,800
|3,704,008
|Stock grant expenses
|2,305,650
|-
|Stock compensation for services
|496,497
|12,306,365
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(13,237,169
|)
|$
|(16,266,829
|)