Parex Resources Announces Resumption of Operations at Capachos as well as the Timing of Q1 2023 Results and Annual General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. (“Parex” or the “Company”) (TSX: PXT) is pleased to announce that it is resuming full operations at its Capachos Block (50% W.I.). The Company also provides an update on its Arauca Block (50% W.I.), announces that it will release its Q1 2023 financial and operating results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, and will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders at 9:30 am MT (11:30 am ET) on Thursday, May 11, 2023.



Resuming Operations at Capachos Block (50% W.I.) and Update on Arauca Block (50% W.I.)

“Parex’s top priority is the safety of its employees and contractors. I want to personally recognize our workforce, community members as well as national and local authorities, for their work in helping us progress the first step of carefully resuming full activities in the Northern Llanos. After continuous dialogue and coordination with various government entities, as well as a robust safety and security assessment in alignment with our workforce, we are confident in safely restarting activity in the area. We are excited to say that we have begun the first steps to resume full operations at our Capachos block, and will continue to proactively work with all stakeholders in order to resume activities at our Arauca block,” commented Daniel Ferreiro, President & Country Manager of Parex Resources Colombia.

In the Northern Llanos, on January 21, 2023, the Company shut-in its Capachos Block (50% W.I.) and halted drilling operations at the Arauca Block (50% W.I.) due to heightened security concerns. Following the successful engagement with stakeholders at all levels, safe conditions have been restored at the Capachos Block (50% W.I.) and initial production has been restarted. Following the positive progress at Capachos, the Company is aiming to resume drilling operations at its Arauca Block (50% W.I.) in Q2 2023.

Corporately, the shut-ins were limited to the Capachos and Arauca Blocks (50% W.I.) and are expected to affect Parex’s Q1 2023 results. Net production was impacted by approximately 6,500 boe/d during the suspension of operations, in addition to slowing the pace of new wells that could be drilled and brought online.

Q1 2023 Results and 2023 Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders

Parex will release its Q1 2023 financial and operating results after markets close on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

On Thursday, May 11, 2023, the Company will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders at 9:30 am MT (11:30 am ET) in-person and virtually. Participants looking to attend in-person can at the 4th Floor Conference Center, Eight Avenue Place, East Tower, 525, 8th Ave SW, Calgary, Alberta – and those wishing to participate can do so virtually through the following link: https:meetnow.global/M9TT6PK.

Further information regarding the Annual General and Special Meeting, including meeting materials, can be found at www.parexresources.com under Investors.

About Parex Resources Inc.

Parex is the largest independent oil and gas company in Colombia, focusing on sustainable, conventional production. The Company’s corporate headquarters are in Calgary, Canada, with an operating office in Bogotá, Colombia. Parex is a member of the S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PXT.

For more information, please contact:

Mike Kruchten

Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Corporate Planning

Parex Resources Inc.

403-517-1733

investor.relations@parexresources.com

Steven Eirich

Investor Relations & Communications Advisor

Parex Resources Inc.

587-293-3286

investor.relations@parexresources.com

