Heron Therapeutics Announces Presentation at 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. HRTX, a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs, today announced that Craig Collard, Chief Executive Officer of Heron, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 11:45 AM ET at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference. The conference is being held in a virtual format, April 17-20, 2023.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Company's website at www.herontx.com in the Investor Resources section.

About Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic innovations that improve medical care. Our advanced science, patented technologies, and innovative approach to drug discovery and development have allowed us to create and commercialize a portfolio of products that aim to advance the standard-of-care for acute care and oncology patients. For more information, visit www.herontx.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Heron cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements reflect our analysis only on their stated date, and Heron takes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:
David Szekeres
Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer
Heron Therapeutics, Inc.
dszekeres@herontx.com
858-251-4447

