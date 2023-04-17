Submit Release
NeuroPace to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 4, 2023

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPace, Inc. NPCE, a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2023 after market close on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The company's management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at www.neuropace.com, on the Investors page in the News & Events section. The webcast will be available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About NeuroPace, Inc.
Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

Investor Contact:
Gilmartin Group
Philip Trip Taylor
investors@neuropace.com   


