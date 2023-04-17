Submit Release
Harvard Bioscience Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call for April 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET

/EIN News/ -- HOLLISTON, Mass., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) will announce its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 before the market opens on April 25, 2023, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. 

Participants who would like to join the call and ask a question must register here. Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a unique PIN number. 

Participants who would like to join the audio-only webcast should go to our events and presentations on the investor website here.

Financial information presented on the call, including the earnings release and a related slide presentation, will be available on the Investor Relations section of Harvard Bioscience’s website. 

About Harvard Bioscience 

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental advances in life science applications, including research, pharmaceutical and therapy discovery, bio-production and preclinical testing for pharmaceutical and therapy development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.
For more information, please visit our website at www.harvardbioscience.com.

Investor Inquiries:
Harvard Bioscience, Inc.
Investor Relations
investors@harvardbioscience.com
(508) 893-3120


