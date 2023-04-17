Vagus Nerve Stimulator Market is Poised to Thrive at CAGR of 10.1% During 2022-2031 | TMR Study

There were 2,336 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,745 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vagus nerve stimulator market size was worth USD 444.7 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to exceed value of USD 1.1 Bn by 2031. The global industry is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.
Growth of the global vagus nerve stimulator market is driven by the rise in incidence of anxiety and epileptic disorders. Vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) devices provide gentle electrical impulses to stimulate the vagus nerve and treat epilepsy and depression.
Market Scope:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|USD 444.7 Mn in 2021
|Estimated Value
|USD 1.1 Bn by 2031
|Growth Rate
|10.1%
|Forecast Period
|2022–2031
|No. of Pages
|185 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Product Type, Application, Biomaterial and End-user
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Companies Covered
|ReShape Lifesciences, Inc., LivaNova LLC, electroCore, Inc., MicroTransponder Inc., Parasym Ltd., Cerebral Inc., Cerbomed GmbH, Neuvana, LLC, Nevro Corp., and NeuroPace Inc
Anxiety-related disorders, cluster headaches are treated by vagus nerve stimulators. Research and development in sophisticated and efficient vagus nerve stimulators is estimated to fuel market development between 2022 and 2031.
Devices for noninvasive vagus nerve stimulation can be implanted without surgery. Makers of vagus nerve stimulators are introducing cutting-edge non-invasive VNS devices to increase their revenue share.
Vagus nerve is a cranial nerve that travels from brainstem to the stomach. Vagus nerve stimulator is utilized to stimulate the vagus nerve. Patients with epilepsy who use VNS can successfully reduce their seizure occurrence. In certain people, it can also lessen the effects of anxiety and despair.
Global Vagus Nerve Stimulator Market: Growth Drivers
Key Findings of Market Report
Global Vagus Nerve Stimulator Market: Regional Landscape
Global Vagus Nerve Stimulator Market: Key Players
Global Vagus Nerve Stimulator Market: Segmentation
Product Type
Application
Biomaterial
End-user
Regions
