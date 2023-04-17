2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Heart Of Leadersheep 2015 by Cheri Magnuson

A Heartwarming Memoir of Woman After Owning A Farm and Meeting A Special Sheep That Would Change Her Life

This is the story of not only Heart and her flock, but my journey as a Shepherd as well.” — Cheri Magnuson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A mesmerizing memoir of Cheri Magnuson and the adventures she came across as she fulfills her lifelong dream.

Cheri Magnuson’s Heart of Leadersheep 2015: Protector of All Things Small will take part in the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, as one of Authors Press’ books to be exhibited this April 22 and 23.

Heart of Leadersheep 2015: Protector of All Things Small is a heartwarming memoir of the author, Cheri Magnuson, as she follows her childhood dream. Cheri Magnuson writes, “My dream was to have a little farm with a clear, clean, rushing stream running through it. A healthy woodland full of all kinds of beautiful trees.”

The author then narrates her experiences as she builds her dream farm and meets her beloved farm animals. One of which is a unique sheep named Heart, that helped her take care of the other animals, especially the newborn lambs, and became her light.

Cheri Magnuson had a career in Aerospace Engineering which she retired last 2013. When she lost her son, she found writing as an escape so she wrote this book to distract herself from the pain she felt. Moreover, this gave Cheri a new hobby and focus in life.

Heart of Leadersheep 2015: Protector of All Things Small

Written by Cheri Magnuson

