Hub Group, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- OAK BROOK, Ill., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUBG) will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 27, 2023, to discuss its first quarter 2023 results. The results will be announced via press release after the market closes on the day of the call.



This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the Investors link on Hub Group’s web site at www.hubgroup.com . The webcast is listen-only. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session should follow the telephone dial-in instructions below.

To participate in the conference call by telephone, please pre-register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIeccf0be1980b42baab60bc9181ac7ce1 to receive the dial-in number and unique PIN. On the day of the call, dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time and enter the unique participant PIN received during registration. The call will be limited to 60 minutes, including questions and answers.

An audio replay will be available through the Investors link on the Company's Web site at www.hubgroup.com . This replay will be available for 30 days.

Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions.

