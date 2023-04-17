Adverum Biotechnologies Announces Upcoming Nonclinical Data Presentation Supporting Staggered Bilateral Administration of Ixoberogene Soroparvovec (Ixo-vec) at the 2023 ARVO Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage company that aims to establish gene therapy as a new standard of care for highly prevalent ocular diseases, today announced that the company will present an abstract featuring nonclinical data of Ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec) for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2023 Annual Meeting. Adverum will present data on the human equivalent dose of 6x10^10 (6E10) vg/eye that is being evaluated in Adverum’s Phase 2 LUNA study of Ixo-vec. In addition, data will be presented outlining aflibercept protein levels, as well as durability and tolerability following staggered bilateral administration of Ixo-vec.



Presentation Title: Ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec) for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration: Nonclinical data in support of human equivalent dose of 6E10 vg/eye and staggered bilateral dosing

Presentation Type: Paper Session

Presentation Number: 460

Session Number: 119

Session Title: AMD antiVEGF

Date: April 23, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM to 12:15 PM Central Time

Room: La Nouvelle AB

Presenter: Kris Poulsen

Adverum intends to issue a press release concurrent with the presentation and plans to post the data presentation on the Publications page in the Pipeline section of the company’s website.

Inducement Grant

On April 17, 2023, Adverum granted a new employee a stock option to purchase 150,000 shares of Adverum’s common stock pursuant to the inducement grant exception under Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4), as an inducement that is material to the employee entering into employment with Adverum. The option has a per share exercise price equal to the closing sales price of Adverum’s common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market on the grant date, and will vest over four years, subject to the employee’s continued service with Adverum.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM) is a clinical-stage company that aims to establish gene therapy as a new standard of care for highly prevalent ocular diseases with the aspiration of developing functional cures to restore vision and prevent blindness. Leveraging the capabilities of its proprietary intravitreal (IVT) platform, Adverum is developing durable, single-administration therapies, designed to be delivered in physicians’ offices, to eliminate the need for frequent ocular injections to treat these diseases. Adverum is evaluating its novel gene therapy candidate, ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec, formerly referred to as ADVM-022), as a one-time, IVT injection for patients with neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration. By overcoming the challenges associated with current treatment paradigms for debilitating ocular diseases, Adverum aspires to transform the standard of care, preserve vision, and create a profound societal impact around the globe. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com.

