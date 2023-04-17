Potbelly Corporation Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Results on May 4

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) (“Potbelly” or the “Company”), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, today announced the date for the release of its first quarter 2023 financial results.



First Quarter 2023 Results



Potbelly will report its financial results for the fiscal first quarter 2023 on Thursday, May 4, 2023 after market close. The Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the results.

Hosting the call will be Potbelly Corporation’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Bob Wright, and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Cirulis.

Date: Thursday May 4, 2023 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Webcast Link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10177919/f91e3658db Dial-In #: 833-630-1088 U.S. & Canada 412-317-1817 International

For those unable to participate in the live call, an audio replay will be available following the call through midnight Thursday, May 11, 2023. To access the replay, please call 877-344-7529 (U.S.), 855-669-9658 (Canada), or 412-317-0088 (International) and enter confirmation code 9883218. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with approximately 425 locations shops in the United States including approximately 53 franchised shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Lisa Fortuna or Ashley Gruenberg

Alpha IR Group

312-445-2870

PBPB@alpha-ir.com