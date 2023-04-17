Submit Release
Oportun to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, May 8, 2023

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven fintech and digital banking platform, will release financial results for its first quarter 2023 on Monday, May 8, 2023, after market close.

Oportun will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss results on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT. A live webcast of the call will be accessible from Oportun’s investor relations website at investor.oportun.com, and a webcast replay of the call will be available for one year. The dial-in number for the conference call is 1-866-604-1698 (toll-free) or 1-201-389-0844 (international). Participants should call in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Oportun 
Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a digital banking platform that puts its 1.9 million members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, budgeting, and spending capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $15.5 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.3 billion in interest and fees, and helped our members save an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit Oportun.com.

Investor Contact
Dorian Hare
(650) 590-4323
ir@oportun.com

Media Contact
Usher Lieberman
(650) 769-9414
usher.lieberman@oportun.com


Primary Logo

