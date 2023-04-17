Remittances provider ZIZU APP launches revolutionary service into the Dominican Republic

"We are committed in supporting the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)"
ZIZU APP a fintech focused on remittances and financial services, launches cross-border payments in the Dominican Republic focused on the underbanked
DULUTH, GEORGIA, USA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ZIZU APP, a leading fintech focused on remittances and other financial services, developed a solid distribution network through fintech’s, banks and credit unions in Latin America, launched their cross-border payments services into the Dominican Republic after launching in Mexico and Central America.
ZIZU APP reels is a game-changer for the Dominican remittances space, offering their members an unparalleled experience when sending remittances from USA into Dominican Republic. Developed by a team of experts in finance and payments infrastructure, ZIZU APP incorporates direct reels for inflows into the communities, to deliver a streamline connectivity that sets it apart from its competitors.
Such service into the island is the result of a profound market study, and the product offers a range of features that include cross border loans payments niche, which will be highly valued by the Dominican diaspora looking for convenience.
"We are excited to see the positive impact that ZIZU APP services will have on the Dominicans diaspora life. We are committed to promote sustainable development and supporting the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Therefore, we provide a cutting edge platform that not only makes remittances faster targeting an average cost of 3%, but also in a way that reduces dependence on foreign aid” said Juan Pereyra Murray, Co-Founder and CEO at ZIZU APP. "Our goal is to connect 500,000 members in the island, and we believe that based on the market response, we will achieve it shortly."
ZIZU APP partnered with some of the strongest players in the US payment ecosystem, like Currency Cloud Inc and Dwolla Inc. The Currency Cloud Limited, was acquired by VISA Inc in 700 million British pounds (about US$925 million), allows ZIZU APP to offer innovative, digital-first payments solutions.
ZIZU is a leading innovator in cross border payments and is dedicated to providing its customers with the best possible experience. The company's team is committed in pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver superior products that meet the needs of its customers.
Contact Information
ZIZU APP 4500 Satellite Boulevard Suite 2130 Duluth, GA 30096-8852, USA press@zizuapp.com www.zizuapp.com
