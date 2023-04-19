CyGlass has Strong Q1, Announces New Customers, Partnerships, and Expansion into Cloud Detection and Response Market

100% Cloud-Native Solution for Hybrid Network, Cloud, and Endpoint Extended Detection and Response Continues Strong Adoption Across Medium and Small Enterprises
BOSTON, MA, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CyGlass, the leader in Cloud-Native Open XDR and Hybrid Network Detection and Response (NDR) solutions specifically designed for medium and small enterprises, completed a strong Q1 highlighted by expanded platform capabilities across Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) markets as well as new strategic partnerships, and strong customer growth.
The CyGlass Hybrid Network Defense Platform, a leading 100% cloud-native Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution, now delivers features and integration support to cover the use cases of the emerging Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) and Open XDR markets. New capabilities and integrations include:
- Endpoint Detection and Response integration and threat correlation for Sentinel One and Microsoft Defender
- Automated remediation extended to cover threat score-based disabling of AD Users
- Expansion of cloud threat surface coverage for AWS, Azure, Google, and Google Workspace
- New control packages and automated reporting covering supply chain defense, CMMC compliance, and ISO 27001-2022 control frameworks
As a cloud-native platform that requires no hardware, CyGlass is a superior solution for MSSP and MDR service providers. With a robust Managed Service Provider customer base, CyGlass added world-class managed services provider Bell Integration and managed detection and response providers ROCK IT in the United Kingdom.
Bell Integration is a global leader in cloud-managed services, supporting customers of all sizes, from small to large enterprises. Based out of the United Kingdom, their services include on-premise migrations to AWS, managed IT, managed IoT, Cloud Cybersecurity Services, and other managed cloud services. CyGlass will provide cloud threat detection and response capabilities to Bell's offerings.
ROCK IT Consulting expanded its managed security service offering to include CyGlass Hybrid Network Defense to cover network and cloud threat surfaces. With our initial joint customer, Red Kite Housing rolling out in Q1, ROCK IT has expanded its managed security services capabilities in SECOPS, MFA, threat detection and response, user management, vulnerability testing, business continuity, and disaster recovery, including data recovery, investigation, and incident response. CyGlass will be announcing even more strategic partnerships in the coming weeks.
"Bell Integration identified the need to ensure protection and rapid response to security threats on behalf of their enterprise customers," said Stuart McMinn, Chief Technology Officer at Bell Integration. "CyGlass' unique Cyber Managed Security Solution has enabled Bell to differentiate from traditional IT security solutions while leveraging the power of AI to accelerate the remediation of incidents and the compliance of customer environments against leading regulatory requirements."
Product demand continued to increase in Q1, primarily as partner-managed service offerings have come online and medium enterprises search out operationally effective and affordable solutions. Demand crossed all verticals, from oil and gas to entertainment and utilities. New logos included Superior Propane, Iyuno, and NT Power, to name just a few. Renewals also remained strong, with CyGlass achieving a 100% renewal rate and maintaining an annual average 98% renewal rate as CyGlass customers recognized continued value from our SaaS offering.
"I am happy to report that CyGlass' strong momentum continued in Q1 on all fronts, with a large portion of that momentum driven by the dynamic market changes we are witnessing in terms of increasing attacks on medium and small businesses, recognition of the advantages of cloud technologies over traditional hardware-based solutions, and the inability of most cybersecurity vendors, large and small, to recognize and adjust to the changing needs of their customers," said CyGlass CEO Ed Jackowiak. CyGlass is uniquely positioned to rapidly respond to customer and market needs because we are a 100% cloud-native solution, expanding in both capabilities and scale while offering superior value."
CyGlass delivers award-winning hybrid cloud defense to mid and small organizations enabling resource-constrained teams to protect their networks, supply chains, critical infrastructure, and users from cyberattacks, including ransomware, targeted attacks, data theft, and more. With CyGlass, managers are alerted to the most critical risks and threats across a broad range of threat surfaces. They can activate immediate remediation controls, significantly reducing mean time to detection (MTTD) and mean time to response (MTTR).
